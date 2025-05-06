Skip to Main Content

Thunder vs. Nuggets score, schedule: Aaron Gordon hits game-winner as Denver stuns OKC in Game 1

The Thunder are trying to make the conference finals for the first time since 2016

The Denver Nuggets stunned the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night as Aaron Gordon hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left. The Thunder led comfortably for most of the game, but the Nuggets stormed back in the final three minutes. Nikola Jokić had 42 points and 22 rebounds in a winning effort for Denver. Game 2 is set for Wednesday night.

The Thunder had no trouble in the first round, sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies to advance. Gilgeous-Alexander didn't even shoot all that well in the first round (40.2% from the floor and 25% from 3), but he still averaged a team-high 27.8 points per game. SGA is trying to lead the Thunder to their first conference finals trip since 2016.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, needed all seven games to get past the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Jokić averaged a triple-double in the series (24.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists), and Jamal Murray added 22.9 points per game. The Nuggets are in the second round for the sixth time in the last seven years, and got here in 2025 after making a coaching change days before the end of the regular season. Interim coach David Adelman, who replaced Michael Malone, now has more postseason wins than regular-season wins.

Thunder vs. Nuggets schedule

Game 1: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119 (Denver leads 1-0)
Game 2: Wednesday, May 7 | Thunder vs. Nuggets | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Friday, May 9 | Nuggets vs. Thunder | 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | Nuggets vs. Thunder | 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
*Game 5: Tuesday, May 13 | Thunder vs. Nuggets | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 15 | Nuggets vs. Thunder | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Thunder vs. Nuggets | Time/TV TBD

Thunder vs. Nuggets odds

Odds via DraftKings

Game 2 odds: Thunder -11, O/U 230.5
Series odds: Thunder -300, Nuggets +245

CBS Sports will provide key updates below throughout the Thunder vs. Nuggets second-round series.

FINAL: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119

I hope you didn't turn this game off! Despite leading by double-digits in the fourth quarter, the Oklahoma City Thunder just could not put the Denver Nuggets away. Nikola Jokić led a massive fourth-quarter comeback that concluded with one of the wilder sequences of the playoffs thus far. Chet Holmgren went to the free-throw line up one with less than 10 seconds to play. He missed both, Christian Braun got the rebound, and with the final seconds ticking off of the clock, Aaron Gordon drilled a 3-pointer to give the Nuggets the 121-119 victory.

Obviously, this was the second game-winner of the playoffs for Gordon, who won Game 4 of Denver's first-round series at the buzzer with a dunk. Jokić, meanwhile, just had one of the best playoff games of his illustrious career to steal home-court advantage. He ended the night with 42 points, 22 rebounds and six assists to seal the victory.

The Thunder, meanwhile, squander not only a 33-point performance out of presumptive MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but a historic 20-point, six-steal, five-assist game out of Alex Caruso. Now Oklahoma City, who played 24 clutch games all regular season, has had its first taste of high-leverage playoff basketball this season. It went poorly. Will they be able to respond and tie the series on Wednesday? Or has Denver found a way to truly challenge the best team in the West?

Sam Quinn
May 6, 2025, 4:32 AM
May. 06, 2025, 12:32 am EDT
 
Alex Caruso making NBA history

Alex Caruso has only played 20 minutes tonight, and given his typical work load, he might be done. If he is, it's worth noting that he just did something in a reserve role that no NBA player has ever done even as a starter. Tonight, he just became the first player ever to post five steals, five assists, five made 3s and two blocks in a playoff game, according to Micah Adams. He's been the difference in an otherwise close game. The Thunder have won his minutes by 22 points.

Sam Quinn
May 6, 2025, 3:49 AM
May. 05, 2025, 11:49 pm EDT
 
Oklahoma City's first real test is coming

The Thunder have the lead after three quarters, 90-85, but this is a really interesting position for Oklahoma City here. This season has, frankly, been easy for them. They had the second best net rating in NBA history. They only played 24 clutch games this season, the fewest in the NBA by far. They're not used to play close games with real stakes. The Nuggets, obviously, have played plenty. They just won one on Saturday. So this is probably the first significant test the Thunder have faced all season. Can they close out a former MVP to take the 1-0 series lead?

Sam Quinn
May 6, 2025, 3:33 AM
May. 05, 2025, 11:33 pm EDT
 
HALFTIME: Thunder 60, Nuggets 50

Well, the Nuggets played a Game 7 on Saturday and it's showing. The Thunder have basically played only four meaningful games for the past month or so, and that rest advantage is showing here in Game 1. Oklahoma City's league-best defense is flying around the court, generating turnovers and blowing up almost every action Denver tries. The result has been a first half that has greatly favored the Thunder, 60-50.

The first quarter belonged, predictably, to presumptive MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He scored 14 first-quarter points in a bit of a Canadien showdown with Jamal Murray, who scored 12 in that opening frame. But when the second quarter arrived, the defense took over. Alex Caruso has three steals at the half, and the Thunder have won his 10 minutes by 17 points. Denver, especially when Nikola Jokić went to the bench, just had no answers for him whatsoever.

Jokić, at least, is doing his part. He already has a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds at the half. Murray has 14 points as well, but once again, the supporting cast is going to have to pick up its own scoring. As a whole, the Nuggets are shooting a miserable 2-of-15 from 3-point range. They beat the Clippers in part because they made shots they often miss. If they regress in this series, it will end quickly.

Sam Quinn
May 6, 2025, 2:44 AM
May. 05, 2025, 10:44 pm EDT
 
Oh Canada, you're dominating this game

Nikola Jokić may be the best player in the series, but the first quarter of Game 1 belongs to the Canadiens. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the game with 14 points. Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets with 12 of his own. Murray struggled mightily for Team Canada at the Olympics, but has slowly started to round back into playoff form over the past year. He may not have been a suitable co-star for Gilgeous-Alexander in Paris, but he's looking every bit a worthy foe in this series as the Thunder hold a slim 27-26 lead through 12 minutes.

Sam Quinn
May 6, 2025, 2:13 AM
May. 05, 2025, 10:13 pm EDT
 
Russell Westbrook gets standing ovation in Game 1

Russell Westbrook hasn't played for the Oklahoma City Thunder in six years. He's even faced them in the playoffs already back in 2020, but that was in the Orlando bubble. Tonight is the first time that the 2017 MVP and beloved former member of the Thunder returns to Oklahoma City for a playoff game, and even though they'll be enemies for the next two weeks or so, the fans in Oklahoma were sure to welcome him to the series with a standing ovation on Monday.

Sam Quinn
May 6, 2025, 2:03 AM
May. 05, 2025, 10:03 pm EDT
