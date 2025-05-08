Thunder vs. Nuggets score, schedule, odds, NBA playoff updates: OKC sets record in Game 2 blowout

🚨Game 2 final: Thunder 149, Nuggets 106
OKC bounces back in a big way in Game 2
In a game that was never close, the Thunder responded to a stunning Game 1 loss with a thorough dismantling of the Nuggets in Game 2 to even the series. OKC put up a ridiculous 87 points in the first half, tied for the most in any half of basketball in NBA playoff history. Things will now shift to Denver for Friday's Game 3, where the Nuggets will almost certainly put up a better showing.
It was a typical Thunder attack on both sides in Game 2, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way offensively with 34 points and eight assists on 11-for-13 shooting (11 for 11 from the free-throw line), while the suffocating defense caused the Nuggets to shoot just 37.9% from the field -- pretty remarkable considering they actually shot well from the 3-point line (15 for 37). That means they went 18 for 50 (36%) on 2-point attempts.
OKC also forced 20 turnovers, including six by Nikola Jokić, who fouled out late in the third quarter after scoring 17 points on just 6-for-16 shooting. He was minus-36 in his 32 minutes.
The main takeaway for the Thunder is their ability to step on the Nuggets' throat once they had them on the ropes. We've seen so many comebacks this postseason -- including by Denver in Game 1 -- which only proves how important it is to keep the foot on the gas pedal, even with a huge lead.
On the Denver side, this is what they call a "flush" game, where they will focus on all the good things they did in Game 1 and forget pretty much everything about Game 2. There's no reason to think that what happened on Wednesday will be the norm in this series, particularly with Jokić and Denver's role players due for a bounce-back effort.