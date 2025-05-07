Thunder vs. Nuggets score, schedule, odds, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 2, live steam second round

FINAL: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119
I hope you didn't turn this game off! Despite leading by double-digits in the fourth quarter, the Oklahoma City Thunder just could not put the Denver Nuggets away. Nikola Jokić led a massive fourth-quarter comeback that concluded with one of the wilder sequences of the playoffs thus far. Chet Holmgren went to the free-throw line up one with less than 10 seconds to play. He missed both, Christian Braun got the rebound, and with the final seconds ticking off of the clock, Aaron Gordon drilled a 3-pointer to give the Nuggets the 121-119 victory.
Obviously, this was the second game-winner of the playoffs for Gordon, who won Game 4 of Denver's first-round series at the buzzer with a dunk. Jokić, meanwhile, just had one of the best playoff games of his illustrious career to steal home-court advantage. He ended the night with 42 points, 22 rebounds and six assists to seal the victory.
The Thunder, meanwhile, squander not only a 33-point performance out of presumptive MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but a historic 20-point, six-steal, five-assist game out of Alex Caruso. Now Oklahoma City, who played 24 clutch games all regular season, has had its first taste of high-leverage playoff basketball this season. It went poorly. Will they be able to respond and tie the series on Wednesday? Or has Denver found a way to truly challenge the best team in the West?