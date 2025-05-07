Thunder vs. Nuggets score, schedule, odds, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 2, live steam second round

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets continue their second-round NBA playoff matchup Wednesday night with OKC looking to bounce back after a surprising Game 1 defeat. The Thunder led comfortably for most of the second half in Game 1 before a furious Nuggets rally late in the fourth quarter that culminated in Aaron Gordon's game-winning 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left.

The Thunder had no trouble in the first round, sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies to advance. Gilgeous-Alexander didn't even shoot all that well in the first round (40.2% from the floor and 25% from 3), but he still averaged a team-high 27.8 points per game. SGA is trying to lead the Thunder to their first conference finals trip since 2016.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, needed all seven games to get past the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Jokić averaged a triple-double in the series (24.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists), and Jamal Murray added 22.9 points per game. The Nuggets are in the second round for the sixth time in the last seven years, and got here in 2025 after making a coaching change days before the end of the regular season. Interim coach David Adelman, who replaced Michael Malone, now has more postseason wins than regular-season wins.

Thunder vs. Nuggets schedule

Game 1: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119 (Denver leads 1-0)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 7 | Thunder vs. Nuggets | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 3: Friday, May 9 | Nuggets vs. Thunder | 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | Nuggets vs. Thunder | 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

*Game 5: Tuesday, May 13 | Thunder vs. Nuggets | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 15 | Nuggets vs. Thunder | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Thunder vs. Nuggets | Time/TV TBD

Thunder vs. Nuggets odds

Odds via DraftKings

Game 2 odds: Thunder -11, O/U 230.5

Series odds: Thunder -300, Nuggets +245

