Thunder vs. Nuggets score, schedule, odds, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 4, live stream
The Nuggets have a 2-1 series lead entering Sunday's Game 4
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder are squaring off in Game 4 of their second-round NBA playoff series Sunday afternoon at Ball Arena. The Nuggets enter with a 2-1 series lead after an overtime win in Game 3, one of the best games so far in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets lead the series despite being outscored by 32 points by the Thunder so far. Denver has won two close games, while OKC won Game 3 by 43 points.
The Thunder had no trouble in the first round, sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies to advance. Gilgeous-Alexander didn't even shoot all that well in the first round (40.2% from the floor and 25% from 3), but he still averaged a team-high 27.8 points per game. SGA is trying to lead the Thunder to their first conference finals trip since 2016.
The Nuggets, meanwhile, needed all seven games to get past the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Jokić averaged a triple-double in the series (24.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists), and Jamal Murray added 22.9 points per game. The Nuggets are in the second round for the sixth time in the last seven years, and got here in 2025 after making a coaching change days before the end of the regular season. Interim coach David Adelman, who replaced Michael Malone, now has more postseason wins than regular-season wins.
Thunder vs. Nuggets scores, schedule
Game 1: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119
Game 2: Thunder 149, Nuggets 106
Game 3: Nuggets 113, Thunder 104 (OT) -- Denver leads 2-1
Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | Nuggets vs. Thunder | 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5: Tuesday, May 13 | Thunder vs. Nuggets | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 15 | Nuggets vs. Thunder | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Thunder vs. Nuggets | Time/TV TBD
Thunder vs. Nuggets odds
Odds via DraftKings
Game 4 odds: Thunder -7, O/U 228.5
Series odds: Thunder -210, Nuggets +175
CBS Sports will provide key updates below throughout the Thunder vs. Nuggets second-round series.
Game 3 final: Nuggets 113, Thunder 104 (OT)
The Denver Nuggets just won a game with Nikola Jokić shooting just 8 of 25 from the floor, and now hold a 2-1 series lead against the top-seeded Thunder. That's a massive deal for the Nuggets, a team that when Jokić goes to the bench their offense completely falls off a cliff. Usually when their three-time MVP struggles like that, Denver typically loses the game -- similar to what we saw in the beating OKC gave the Thunder in Game 2.
But Friday night was different. Michael Porter Jr. had his best performance of these playoffs with 21 points on 7 of 10 from the floor. Jamal Murray once again stepped up when Denver needed him to keep this game close and eventually go and win it for them, finishing with 27 points. Aaron Gordon had another clutch 3-pointer that sent this thing into overtime, and had a 22-point outing. It was exactly what the Nuggets need when their franchise big man struggles to get things going offensively.
For the Thunder, while it felt like they maintained control through most of the game, but down the stretch of the fourth quarter and into overtime the offense just stalled. Too many forced shots, too many unforced errors and it doesn't help that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had just 18 points on 7 of 22 from the floor. Jalen Williams tried his best with a playoff career high 32 points, but that wasn't enough to overcome the balanced Nuggets attack.
Game 4 is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
And we're headed to overtime
Four quarters just weren't enough for the Nuggets and Thunder to determine a winner and we're headed to overtime in Denver. It was a back and forth battle down the stretch of the fourth quarter, with neither team building bigger than a 3-point lead, and thanks to a clutch Aaron Gordon 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, we'll need five extra minutes to determine who will take a 2-1 series lead in this game.
Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have both struggled offensively, but it's been guys like Jamal Murray, Jalen Williams and role players who stepped up to carry the load.
Halftime: Thunder 56, Nuggets 51
The Thunder may not have as massive of a lead as they did in Game 2 at this point, but they've been in total control on both sides of the ball. Oklahoma City is just straight-up bullying the Nuggets in the paint, with a 34-12 advantage through the first two frames. Chet Holmgren's fingerprints are all over this game with 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for OKC. It's been necessary production as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has struggled mightily so far with just five points on 2 of 8 from the field.
Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the only star struggling in this game. Nikola Jokić has just eight points on an uncharacteristically inefficient 22% from the floor. He also has five turnovers, but credit goes to the Thunder's defense that has completely disrupted anything Denver is trying to do.
The one bright spot in Denver's offense has been Michael Porter Jr., who has more points already in this game (15) than he did in the first two games of this series combined (10). He's been dealing with a left shoulder injury, but so far his production has been the only reason the Nuggets aren't getting blown out.
Best bets for Friday's Game 3
🚨Game 2 final: Thunder 149, Nuggets 106
OKC bounces back in a big way in Game 2
In a game that was never close, the Thunder responded to a stunning Game 1 loss with a thorough dismantling of the Nuggets in Game 2 to even the series. OKC put up a ridiculous 87 points in the first half, tied for the most in any half of basketball in NBA playoff history. Things will now shift to Denver for Friday's Game 3, where the Nuggets will almost certainly put up a better showing.
It was a typical Thunder attack on both sides in Game 2, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way offensively with 34 points and eight assists on 11-for-13 shooting (11 for 11 from the free-throw line), while the suffocating defense caused the Nuggets to shoot just 37.9% from the field -- pretty remarkable considering they actually shot well from the 3-point line (15 for 37). That means they went 18 for 50 (36%) on 2-point attempts.
OKC also forced 20 turnovers, including six by Nikola Jokić, who fouled out late in the third quarter after scoring 17 points on just 6-for-16 shooting. He was minus-36 in his 32 minutes.
The main takeaway for the Thunder is their ability to step on the Nuggets' throat once they had them on the ropes. We've seen so many comebacks this postseason -- including by Denver in Game 1 -- which only proves how important it is to keep the foot on the gas pedal, even with a huge lead.
On the Denver side, this is what they call a "flush" game, where they will focus on all the good things they did in Game 1 and forget pretty much everything about Game 2. There's no reason to think that what happened on Wednesday will be the norm in this series, particularly with Jokić and Denver's role players due for a bounce-back effort.
Thunder make history with 87-point half
It's all OKC in this one. The Thunder have responded resoundingly to their Game 1 loss, hitting 58.8% of their shots in the first half for an 87-56 halftime lead. All Thunder starters have at least eight points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the way with 18. And, most impressively, the Thunder made history. The 87 points tie the record for the most points in a half in NBA playoff history, per CBS Sports research.
Perhaps no lead is insurmountable in the second round of the 2025 NBA payoffs, but OKC is in a comfortable spot. It will be interesting to see how long the Nuggets keep their starters in as Denver is playing its fifth game in nine days.
End of 1st quarter: Thunder 45, Nuggets 21
Well, it looks like a home team might actually be on its way to a second-round win. The top-seeded Thunder have responded to their Game 1 loss against the Nuggets with a loud first quarter in OKC. They lead by 24 points after 12 minutes, shooting a blistering 71.4% from the floor in the first quarter and hitting five of their nine 3-point attempts. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads all scorers with 13 points, and they kept Nikola Jokić quiet (four points, two rebounds, two assists).
The Nuggets are playing their fifth game in nine days dating back to their seven-game first round matchup with the Clippers.
All OKC early
The Thunder have come out scorching hot in Game 2, hitting 7 of their first 10 shots en route to an 18-9 lead over the Nuggets. Isaiah Hartenstein has been killing Denver with his patented push shot from just inside the free throw line, and he leads all scorers with six points to go with two assists and two rebounds.
Game 1 final: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119
I hope you didn't turn this game off! Despite leading by double-digits in the fourth quarter, the Oklahoma City Thunder just could not put the Denver Nuggets away. Nikola Jokić led a massive fourth-quarter comeback that concluded with one of the wilder sequences of the playoffs thus far. Chet Holmgren went to the free-throw line up one with less than 10 seconds to play. He missed both, Christian Braun got the rebound, and with the final seconds ticking off of the clock, Aaron Gordon drilled a 3-pointer to give the Nuggets the 121-119 victory.
Obviously, this was the second game-winner of the playoffs for Gordon, who won Game 4 of Denver's first-round series at the buzzer with a dunk. Jokić, meanwhile, just had one of the best playoff games of his illustrious career to steal home-court advantage. He ended the night with 42 points, 22 rebounds and six assists to seal the victory.
The Thunder, meanwhile, squander not only a 33-point performance out of presumptive MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but a historic 20-point, six-steal, five-assist game out of Alex Caruso. Now Oklahoma City, who played 24 clutch games all regular season, has had its first taste of high-leverage playoff basketball this season. It went poorly. Will they be able to respond and tie the series on Wednesday? Or has Denver found a way to truly challenge the best team in the West?
Alex Caruso making NBA history
Alex Caruso has only played 20 minutes tonight, and given his typical work load, he might be done. If he is, it's worth noting that he just did something in a reserve role that no NBA player has ever done even as a starter. Tonight, he just became the first player ever to post five steals, five assists, five made 3s and two blocks in a playoff game, according to Micah Adams. He's been the difference in an otherwise close game. The Thunder have won his minutes by 22 points.
Oklahoma City's first real test is coming
The Thunder have the lead after three quarters, 90-85, but this is a really interesting position for Oklahoma City here. This season has, frankly, been easy for them. They had the second best net rating in NBA history. They only played 24 clutch games this season, the fewest in the NBA by far. They're not used to play close games with real stakes. The Nuggets, obviously, have played plenty. They just won one on Saturday. So this is probably the first significant test the Thunder have faced all season. Can they close out a former MVP to take the 1-0 series lead?
HALFTIME: Thunder 60, Nuggets 50
Well, the Nuggets played a Game 7 on Saturday and it's showing. The Thunder have basically played only four meaningful games for the past month or so, and that rest advantage is showing here in Game 1. Oklahoma City's league-best defense is flying around the court, generating turnovers and blowing up almost every action Denver tries. The result has been a first half that has greatly favored the Thunder, 60-50.
The first quarter belonged, predictably, to presumptive MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He scored 14 first-quarter points in a bit of a Canadien showdown with Jamal Murray, who scored 12 in that opening frame. But when the second quarter arrived, the defense took over. Alex Caruso has three steals at the half, and the Thunder have won his 10 minutes by 17 points. Denver, especially when Nikola Jokić went to the bench, just had no answers for him whatsoever.
Jokić, at least, is doing his part. He already has a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds at the half. Murray has 14 points as well, but once again, the supporting cast is going to have to pick up its own scoring. As a whole, the Nuggets are shooting a miserable 2-of-15 from 3-point range. They beat the Clippers in part because they made shots they often miss. If they regress in this series, it will end quickly.
Oh Canada, you're dominating this game
Nikola Jokić may be the best player in the series, but the first quarter of Game 1 belongs to the Canadiens. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the game with 14 points. Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets with 12 of his own. Murray struggled mightily for Team Canada at the Olympics, but has slowly started to round back into playoff form over the past year. He may not have been a suitable co-star for Gilgeous-Alexander in Paris, but he's looking every bit a worthy foe in this series as the Thunder hold a slim 27-26 lead through 12 minutes.
Russell Westbrook gets standing ovation in Game 1
Russell Westbrook hasn't played for the Oklahoma City Thunder in six years. He's even faced them in the playoffs already back in 2020, but that was in the Orlando bubble. Tonight is the first time that the 2017 MVP and beloved former member of the Thunder returns to Oklahoma City for a playoff game, and even though they'll be enemies for the next two weeks or so, the fans in Oklahoma were sure to welcome him to the series with a standing ovation on Monday.
