Skip to Main Content

Thunder vs. Nuggets score, takeaways: Led by Alex Caruso, OKC's defense suffocates Denver to earn WCF berth

Oklahoma City will face Minnesota in the Western Conference finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to the conference finals. After a 125-93 win in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, they will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

The Thunder, who had the league's best defense in the regular season, suffocated Denver defensively. After a slow start, Oklahoma City outscored Denver 90-48 from the 0:50 mark of the first quarter until the 9:36 mark of the fourth, at which point the Nuggets pulled their starters. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 35 points (12-19 FG, 3-4 3PT, 8-9 FT), plus three rebounds, four assists, three steals, a block and zero turnovers in 36 minutes. Jalen Williams scored 17 of his 24 points in the second quarter and added five rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 33 minutes. Alex Caruso had one of the best 11-point, three-assist performances you will ever see -- he changed the game defensively as soon as he checked in, and he was plus-40 in 26 minutes. Cason Wallace, who was plus-38 in 29 minutes, was extremely disruptive on defense, too.

Denver's Nikola Jokić scored a team-high 20 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 9-11 FT) and recorded nine rebonds, seven assists and five turnovers in 37 minutes. Christian Braun added 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-9 3PT, 3-4 FT) in 33 minutes. The Nuggets were not comfortable offensively, though, and they didn't get what they needed from Jamal Murray (13 points on 6-for-16 shooting, 1-for-8 from deep), or Michael Porter Jr. (six points on 3-for-8 shooting, 0-for-4 from deep). Aaron Gordon started and logged 25 minutes despite having a Grade 2 hamstring strain, and he finished with eight points on 2-for-4 shooting and 11 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.

The stat that tells the story: Denver turned the ball over 22 times. Sixteen of those were live-ball turnovers.

You just can't do that against the Thunder.

Here are a few takeaways from Game 7:

The Carushow

I wondered if Oklahoma City might start Caruso in this game. Coach Mark Daigneault didn't go that route, but, after watching him cause chaos in 15 first-half minutes, he put him on the court in place of big man Isaiah Hartenstein at the beginning of the second half. With Caruso on the floor, the Nuggets -- usually an elite offensive team with Jokić on the court -- had trouble even initiating offense.

"He's special," Gilgeous-Alexander told ESPN's Lisa Salters in a walkout interview. "His hands, his smarts, he knows what everyone's supposed to do in our offense and their offense at all times, and that's why he's a really good defensive player. Every team in the league would love to have a guy like that, and we're one of those teams."

The Thunder overwhelmed Denver with physicality, athleticism and speed. This wasn't all Caruso, obviously -- the team is as stacked defensively as any team in the history of the league -- but Caruso set the tone. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 186 pounds, but when he matched up with Jokić, he made it difficult for the three-time MVP to even catch the ball.

Caruso finished with three steals, but this doesn't come close to capturing his impact on that end of the floor. It's worth noting that Lu Dort, who finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, played only 17 minutes -- this was largely because Caruso wreaking havoc.

Earlier in the series, Caruso had battled Jokić one-on-one on occasion. In Game 7, though, he was Jokić's primary defender for extended stretches. 

"The volume of it today was the result of how effective it was," Daigneault told reporters. "But looking at it was a priority going into today and he did an unbelievable job individually. Then, if you're putting a 6-5 guard on a player like that, you need relentless help and relentless pressure on the entry passes, and it all works together. So he had an amazing effort individually, but that truly -- when you're going to expose yourself like that -- it truly is a team defense to make that effective and the guys executed the hell out of that." 

Instead of leaning on two-big lineups, Daigneault also limited Hartenstein to 17 minutes and didn't play Jaylin Williams until garbage time. This caused problems for Oklahoma City on the defensive glass, but it more than made up for that -- by grabbing a ton of offensive rebounds themselves and dominating the turnover battle, the Thunder won the possession game handily.

"They kept bringing new people in and they did overwhelm us," Nuggets interim coach David Adelman told reporters. "The turnovers were a huge issue in this game, obviously, and sometimes turnovers are -- the number doesn't matter, but 16 steals, that's live-ball turnovers, that's dunks, that's 37 points off your mistakes. You're not going to win a playoff game like that. So I give them a lot of credit. They were the aggressor."

Nuggets are 'a bunch of zombies'

After eliminating the Nuggets, Daigneault lauded them.

"They displayed the mettle of a champion," Daigneault said. 

Denver was extremely banged-up. It did not have the depth of Oklahoma City, and it definitely did not have the same kind of defensive personnel, either. Despite this, coming off a seven-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers, they pushed the Thunder to seven games. Their zone defense, in particular, gave OKC problems in the halfcourt.

"The run to this point and the run they gave us was impressive," Daigneault said. "They're a bunch of zombies, and we have the ultimate respect for their team. And we're better now than we were at the beginning of the series, and it's because of them. They pushed us to the limit." 

Adelman pointed out that the Nuggets had a 21-10 lead in the first quarter. At that point, the Thunder were missing their 3s and they weren't getting out in transition. Denver had a chance to extend the lead and put OKC in a hole, but it all went sideways quickly.

"It felt like we just could not push that thing out," Adelman said. "That felt like the score for four minutes. That was our opportunity to really take control of the game."

Adelman said he was "crushed for the guys in there" because of the effort the Nuggets had put forth. They had "the start that we wanted," but could not stay steady against the Thunder's defense.

"It's a relentless defensive team," Adelman said. "They seem like they're always fresh 'cause they are. 'Cause they can rotate people in an out, it presents challenges. They can play small, they can play big, they can go any way they want to with their roster. It makes it hard. And I actually thought our guys did a great job of kind of reacting on the fly in a lot of these games. And the two games that got away from us, it was turnovers. And they caused 'em. and when they have run-out dunks and you can't set your defense, all the impact that we had with our zone and all the things we were doing doesn't matter."

Denver was able to create clean looks from 3-point range. It couldn't make them, though, and those shots weren't necessarily comfortable

"It was just such a catalyst for us, the pressure, the deflections, the turnovers," Daigneault said. "And even when they got shots, I thought the pressure and the help really disrupted the rhythm of those shots. And the guys just did a great job of sifting through all the noise of a Game 7 and just focusing on what we needed to do to win and we really executed it."

Adelman said he would not use poor health as an excuse for the loss.

"We got beat," he said. "And if we were that tired late, we certainly weren't tired early."

Going forward, though, he said the Nuggets will need to make it a priority to be healthier this time of year. In addition to Gordon's injury, Porter was dealing with a sprained left shoulder and Murray was dealing with an illness.

"As these guys get older year by year, we're going to have to maintenance them," Adelman said. "And if you're going to play a young team like that that has unbelievable depth, very good coaching staff -- obviously Mark does a great job -- you have to have the freshest version of yourself. And that's part of the reason why I'm so proud of these guys to get this to seven. I mean we grinded through this. The Clippers series was the same way: Grind long enough to give yourself an opportunity. And today was the same way. It went the exact opposite way as the Clipper game, but you can't win these games unless you get to them."

Gordon gutted it out

Gordon was not himself physically on Sunday, but he made it onto the court and contributed. His performance was more reminiscent of James Harden playing heavy minutes on a Grade 2 hamstring strain in the 2021 playoffs than OG Anunoby's five-minute appearance with a similar injury in a Game 7 last season. Given that he couldn't sprint and didn't have much lift, it was amazing to watch.

"Aaron Gordon is incredible," Adelman said. "What he played with today, I don't know may people that would even attempt to go out there and run up and down, and he did it in Game 7 against Oklahoma City on the road. That was one of the most incredible things I've ever seen."

Gordon was "extremely close to not playing," according to Adelman.

"I was surprised that they said, 'No, he's a go, he's gonna start.' I knew there was a chance, but in the back of your mind, you're kind of planning, 'I don't think he's going to have it,' " Adelman said. "The guy had eight rebounds at the half. He almost had a double-double. He went up and down in that kind of pain, shot the ball -- one 3 in front of our bench looked so comfortable. It's just a testament to his toughness."

Denver needs to make tweaks to its roster in the offseason. It needs depth, and it needs shooting. Gordon, however, has solidified his place on the team. Before this gutsy, memorable showing in Game 7, he improved his free throw shooting and 3-point shooting significantly this season, which is almost unheard of for a 29-year-old in Year 11. And with the season on the line, he did everything he possibly could to help the team.

"He gave us more than I think we all could ask for," Murray said.

Updating Live
(45)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Game 7 final: Thunder 125, Nuggets 93

The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to the conference finals. After a 125-93 win in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, they will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

The Thunder, who had the league's best defense in the regular season, suffocated Denver defensively. After a slow start, Oklahoma City outscored Denver 90-48 from the 0:50 mark of the first quarter until the 9:36 mark of the fourth, at which point the Nuggets pulled their starters. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 35 points (12-19 FG, 3-4 3PT, 8-9 FT), plus three rebounds, four assists, three steals, a block and zero turnovers in 36 minutes. Jalen Williams scored 17 of his 24 points in the second quarter and added five rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 33 minutes. Alex Caruso had one of the best 11-point, three-assist performances you will ever see -- he changed the game defensively as soon as he checked in, and he was plus-40 in 26 minutes. Cason Wallace, who was plus-38 in 29 minutes, was extremely disruptive on defense, too.

Denver's Nikola Jokić scored a team-high 20 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 9-11 FT) and recorded nine rebonds, seven assists and five turnovers in 37 minutes. Christian Braun added 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-9 3PT, 3-4 FT) in 33 minutes. The Nuggets were not comfortable offensively, though, and they didn't get what they needed from Jamal Murray (13 points on 6-for-16 shooting, 1-for-8 from deep) or Michael Porter Jr. (six points on 3-for-8 shooting, 0-for-4 from deep). Aaron Gordon started and logged 25 minutes despite having a Grade 2 hamstring strain, and he finished with eight points on 2-for-4 shooting and 11 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.

The stat that tells the story: Denver turned the ball over 22 times. Sixteen of those were live-ball turnovers.

You just can't do that against the Thunder.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Thunderstorm continues

With 9:36 left in Game 7, the Thunder were up 106-74. They started the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run, and they just keep turning defense into offense:

After a timeout, Denver pulled its starters. That'll do it for this one.

This (obviously) wasn't the type of performance that the Nuggets wanted, but I find it hard to fault them. They're going up against a historically dominant defense, and they're extremely banged-up. They pulled out a seven-game series against the Clippers in the first round, but OKC simply overwhelmed them today. The deeper, more balanced and more talented team is going to win.

With 7:40 left in the game, Oklahoma City pulled its starters, too. The Thunder were up 114-76 at that point. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will finish with a game-high 35 points on 12-for-19 shooting.

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of third quarter: Thunder 97, Nuggets 72

Unless Denver pulls off a historic fourth-quarter comeback, Oklahoma City is going to the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder have led by as many as 27 points, and they're up 25 heading into the fourth quarter.

OKC forced five more turnovers in the third quarter. It has forced 17 in the game.

Here's Cason Wallace throwing it down on a fast break:

And here's Alex Caruso doing the same thing:

Since the 0:50 mark of the first quarter, the Thunder have outscored the Nuggets 81-46.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Thunderstorm

After an off-the-dribble 3 by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are up 69-46. This isn't over, but it would take an incredible comeback for Denver to make things interesting.

OKC has scored the first nine points of the second half and is on a 27-5 run.

This is the version of the Thunder that went 68-14 in the regular season and had the best point differential ever.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Caruso starts second half

The Thunder have made a change: In the third quarter, Alex Caruso is starting in place of Isaiah Hartenstein. OKC clearly wants to maximize its on-ball defense and speed. Caruso had an amazing first half on the defensive end.

Early in the third quarter, the Nuggets have not exactly changed the momentum of the game. Jamal Murray turned the ball over trying to run a pick-and-roll with Nikola Jokić, leading to an easy dunk for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the other end. After that, Aaron Gordon committed an offensive foul with Gilgeous-Alexander pressuring him. Since his elbow made contact with Gilgeous-Alexander's face, officials reviewed it and upgraded it to a flagrant-1.

At the same time, Denver challenged the call, hoping officials would call a foul proximate to the play on the Thunder (prior to the elbow). The challenge was unsuccessful.

After two free throws by Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder lead 64-46 with 11:10 left in the third quarter.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Thunder 60, Nuggets 46

Oklahoma City has a 14-point lead at halftime after outscoring Denver 39-20 in the second quarter (and scoring the last five points of the first). 

Jalen Williams, who has been quiet offensively for much of this series (aside from a brilliant Game 3), has 17 points at halftime and scored all of them in the second quarter. He's shooting 8 for 12 and has three assists, and he did a lot of his damage in transition.

Denver was overwhelmed by OKC's defense at the beginning of the quarter (without Nikola Jokić) and late in the quarter (with Jokić). The Nuggets have committed 12 turnovers to the Thunder's three.

Neither of these teams has shot well from 3, and neither has been efficient in the halfcourt. OKC is taking care of the ball, though, and its defense has been insane. Alex Caruso in particular has done an amazing job battling with Jokić -- it is not a coincidence that he's +14 in 15 minutes -- and Williams has been all over the place (in a good way), too. 

Jokić has 17 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three turnovers in 22 minutes. Denver was outscored 8-0 in the 1:33 that he was on the bench.

Christian Braun has been extremely aggressive for Denver. He has 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-8 3PT) in 21 minutes. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., though, have scored a combined six points on 3-for-11 shooting. The Nuggets need one or both of them to get going offensively in the second half.

Despite having a Grade 2 hamstring strain, Aaron Gordon logged 17 minutes in the first half. He scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds, including three on the offensive glass. This is a gutsy performance.

 
Pinned
Link copied

OKC running again

Late in the first half, the Thunder created some separation with a 16-3 run that happened in a flash. Chet Holmgren threw down an alley-oop dunk from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, then Jalen Williams made an open 3, then after a chaotic sequence that featured both teams turning the ball over, Williams dunked the ball on a fast break.

After a Nuggets timeout, Jokić scored in the paint, then the Thunder kept coming: A 3 from SGA, a turnover by Jokić, another dunk from Williams, another Nuggets turnover, another easy bucket on the break for Williams.

Jokić drew a foul after that and split the free throws, but Gilgeous-Alexander got to the line on the next possession and made both. It's 58-44 for the Thunder with 29 seconds left in the first half.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Feels like a Game 7!

Game 7s are the best, but they aren't necessarily pretty. On that note, these two teams are shooting a combined 7 for 35 (20%) from 3-point range with 3:10 left in the first half.

A lot of those attempts are open. They're not falling, though. If neither team heats up, then this series is probably going to be decided on the margins. At the moment, the Thunder are dominating the turnover battle (Denver has committed, nine, OKC only two), but the rebounding battle is about even and the Nuggets are dominating the free throw battle. (Denver has shot 11 for 14 from the line, OKC only 1 for 3.) 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Gordon is giving everything he has

After getting to the line and making a pair of free throws, Aaron Gordon has seven points on 2-for-3 shooting plus eight rebounds (three on the offensive glass!) in 16 minutes of play. He can't sprint and doesn't have much lift, but he's found ways to contribute. This is incredibly impressive stuff.

Different roles, obviously, but this reminds me a lot of James Harden gutting it out in the 2021 playoffs for the Brooklyn Nets against the Milwaukee Bucks. After that series ended, Harden revealed he was playing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain -- the same injury that Gordon has right now.

With 4:15 left in the second quarter, OKC is up 40-39.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Here come the Thunder

The non-Jokić minutes at the beginning of the second quarter have not gone well for Denver -- in three possessions, it has committed two live-ball turnovers (both by Julian Strawther, coming off a huge Game 6). Turnovers against the Thunder are extremely costly; no one in the league is better at turning them into easy points on the other end.

OKC has scored the first eight points of the quarter and is on a 13-0 run. It leads 29-26 with 10:27 left in the first half.

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of first quarter: Nuggets 26, Thunder 21

OKC closed the first quarter well. After Alex Caruso made an open 3 against Denver's zone, he fronted Nikola Jokić and helped force a turnover. (Russell Westbrook passed the ball out of bounds trying to feed Jokić.) Chet Holmgren missed a clean corner 3 on the Thunder's next offensive possession, but Andrew Wiggins flew in for the putback. Jokić then missed a tough fadeaway against Caruso at the buzzer. 

Considering OKC didn't hit a 3 until there were 50 seconds left in the first quarter and didn't attempt a single free throw, being down by five isn't so bad.

 
Pinned
Link copied

OKC missing its 3s

The Thunder have missed their first five 3-point attempts in Game 7, and they're down 21-10 with 4:37 left in the first quarter. 

Lu Dort is 0 for 2 from deep. Cason Wallace is 0 for 2. Alex Caruso is 0 for 1. All series, both teams have been packing the paint and daring the opponent's role players to make shots. Denver has done this with a zone defense, and the Thunder have not looked particularly comfortable against it on Sunday.

The Nuggets have only made one 3s, by the way, but it was a big one from Christian Braun to bail out a possession that wasn't going anywhere:

Braun has nine points in seven minutes.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Quick start for Denver

The Nuggets are up 8-4 with 9:44 left in the first quarter. They've made four of their first five shots, including this strong dunk from Christian Braun:

Aaron Gordon is not exactly looking explosive out there, but he did jump to grab a rebound and then push the ball down the floor the other way. We'll see how this goes.

 
Pinned
Link copied

How much will Gordon actually play?

Aaron Gordon will be in the Denver Nuggets' starting lineup today, but that doesn't mean he'll be able to move the way he normally does. A Grade 2 hamstring strain is serious business, and it usually means the player is sidelined for weeks. It's essentially a partial tear.

"I think my role as a coach is to make sure if it isn't wise to us winning the game, I have to get him out," David Adelman, Denver's interim coach, said pregame, per Bennett Durando of the Denver Post.

Maybe Gordon's presence will give the Nuggets an emotional boost. This feels risky, though, doesn't it?

 
Pinned
Link copied

Aaron Gordon dealing with hamstring strain

The Nuggets big man has made several game-winning plays against the Thunder and is averaging a career playoff high of 16.8 points per game. He hurt his hamstring late in Denver's Game 6 win over Oklahoma City and his status is in doubt for the series finale. Can the Nuggets knock off the Western Conference top seed without one of their bigs? Game 7 is Sunday.

Aaron Gordon injury update: Nuggets forward's status in doubt for Game 7 vs. Thunder, per report
Sam Quinn
Aaron Gordon injury update: Nuggets forward's status in doubt for Game 7 vs. Thunder, per report
Aaron Gray
May 17, 2025, 3:34 PM
May. 17, 2025, 11:34 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

🚨 Game 6 Final: Nuggets 119, Thunder 107

In the wise words of Zaza Pachulia, "we're going to Game 7 baby, Game 7!!!" Never have those words felt more appropriate. The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder have played six games and five of them have come down to the wire. The best player in the world is on one side and the best team in the NBA is on the other. On Sunday, the two of them will play to likely determine the new championship favorite. The loser goes home for the season. Get ready for one of the most exciting NBA games we've seen in years.

Yes, the big names did their part for Denver. Nikola Jokić flirted with a triple-double and Jamal Murray overcame illness to play maybe his best game of the series. But the story in Game 6 was the second-half explosion from Julian Strawther. Denver's young bench guard, who was barely a factor in the first round and only peripherally in the rotation in this series, scored 15 huge points to help Denver clinch this victory. They've needed bench help all series, and, finally, they're getting it.

The Thunder, meanwhile, can't even get their best players going. Jalen Williams, their All-Star No. 2 option, had only six points in Game 6. He's reached 20 just once in this series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a lot of the third quarter due to foul trouble. Now this Thunder core will be playing its first ever Game 7, and it will be doing so against a seasoned champion in the Nuggets.

Sam Quinn
May 16, 2025, 3:13 AM
May. 15, 2025, 11:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

It looks like we're headed back to Oklahoma

The Thunder cannot buy a bucket here in the fourth quarter. They've scored just six points in roughly seven minutes. By comparison, Julian Strawther scored eight points basically in a row at the end of the third quarter. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City's second All-Star, has six points on 3-of-15 shooting. The Thunder as a team are 9-of-34 from deep. Their offense abandoned them at the worst possible time, and now, they'll likely have to fight for their season on Sunday.

Sam Quinn
May 16, 2025, 2:54 AM
May. 15, 2025, 10:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Nikola Jokić gets a rest at the start of the fourth

Worth noting: When David Adelman has needed a game this postseason, he's played Nikola Jokić for the entire fourth quarter. He did it in Game 4 against the Clippers and Game 5 against the Thunder. Notably, though, he's trusting his bench to open the fourth. Perhaps the Game 5 loss spooked him, but this game may well be decided while the best player in the world is on the bench.

Sam Quinn
May 16, 2025, 2:39 AM
May. 15, 2025, 10:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

For the fifth time in six games, it's coming down to the fourth quarter

Game 2 was a laugher. Every other game in this series has come down to the wire. We're headed in that direction again as the Thunder and Nuggets are still neck-and-neck through three quarters. Denver leads 90-82 after three thanks to a stellar effort from Jamal Murray and eight very quick points at the end of it from Julian Strawther. Oklahoma City has overcome big fourth quarter leads in the last two games. Can they do it one more time? 

Sam Quinn
May 16, 2025, 2:33 AM
May. 15, 2025, 10:33 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

HALFTIME: Thunder 61, Nuggets 58

Denver started out fast, building a 10-point lead in the first quarter, but then Oklahoma City got things going. A stretch of bad Russell Westbrook shots and turnovers got the Thunder back into the game, and several misses at the rim and at the line for Denver ground the Nuggets to a halt for much of the second quarter. However, a 12-0 run at the end of the half salvaged things for the Nuggets, and it started because of a potentially enormous development.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander picked up his fourth foul late in the second quarter. This means he's probably going to have to sit a good chunk of the third quarter. The Thunder play a very foul-heavy defense, and Gilgeous-Alexander is aggressive in seeking blocks and steals. It's going to be up to the supporting cast to carry the Thunder the rest of the way.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, need Jamal Murray to look more like he did in the first quarter, when he scored 11 points, than he did in the second, when he struggled with the illness that had him listed as questionable coming into the game. Nikola Jokić and Christian Braun have led the way thus far, but they'll need Murray's scoring to attack this stellar Oklahoma City defense.

Sam Quinn
May 16, 2025, 1:48 AM
May. 15, 2025, 9:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

It's the Jamal Murray show through a quarter in Denver

Jamal Murray wasn't even a lock to play in Game 6. He was questionable with an illness. Despite that sickness, he's been sensational through a quarter in Denver. He leads all scorers with 11 points, giving Nikola Jokić the help he's needed offensively after several lackluster games by the Denver supporting cast. The Nuggets lead 31-28 after a quarter, and if they win, they'll force a Game 7 on the road in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Sam Quinn
May 16, 2025, 1:10 AM
May. 15, 2025, 9:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jamal Murray available for Game 6 despite illness

Nuggets star Jamal Murray showed up on the injury report as questionable with an illness on Thursday afternoon. Denver coach David Adelman told reporters that Murray is "definitely sick," but Murray is available to play in Game 6 with his team facing elimination against the Thunder.

Jamal Murray active for Game 6 despite illness as Nuggets try to extend series vs. Thunder
Jasmyn Wimbish
Jamal Murray active for Game 6 despite illness as Nuggets try to extend series vs. Thunder
Sam Cooper
May 16, 2025, 12:01 AM
May. 15, 2025, 8:01 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jamal Murray questionable for Game 6

The Denver Nuggets face elimination Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and their chance of extending the series to force a Game 7 may have just hit a snag. On the most recent injury report, Jamal Murray is listed as questionable with an illness.

Murray scored 28 points in Denver's Game 5 loss. While it wasn't an efficient night for him, he was the only other Nuggets player who provided quality support to Nikola Jokić.

Jamal Murray active for Game 6 despite illness as Nuggets try to extend series vs. Thunder
Jasmyn Wimbish
Jamal Murray active for Game 6 despite illness as Nuggets try to extend series vs. Thunder
Aaron Gray
May 15, 2025, 9:00 PM
May. 15, 2025, 5:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

🚨 Game 5 final: Thunder 112, Nuggets 105

The Thunder pulled out a heart-stopping victory over the Nuggets in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in what has been an electric second-round series. Denver led by nine early in the fourth quarter but went on a 4-for-18 cold streak down the stretch while Oklahoma City hit its final six shots. 

First game a Jalen Williams corner 3 to break 103-103 tie. 

Then on the ensuing possession it was your likely MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the dagger. 

Oklahoma City had to pull out every trick to overcome Nikola Jokić, who went for 44 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals. With the Nuggets down three and under two minutes to play, he tossed in this madness:

But Jokić just didn't get enough help, particularly down the stretch. Jamal Murray had 28 but it required 27 shots. Aaron Gordon had 13. Christian Braun had eight. Four other players scored four or fewer as all non-Jokic Denver players were 22 for 69 (31.8%) from the field

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City got a lot more scoring balance. SGA led the way with 31, followed by Jalen Williams with 18, Isaiah Hartenstein with 15, Chet Holmgren with 14, Alex Caruso with 13 and Lu Dort with 12. 

The series now heads back to Denver for Game 6 on Thursday. 

Brad Botkin
May 14, 2025, 4:14 AM
May. 14, 2025, 12:14 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Nuggets 56, Thunder 54

The Denver Nuggets have their first halftime lead of the series and it came after a rather slow start. The Thunder jumped out to a 12-2 lead after five minutes, but Denver was able to respond and take a 28-27 lead after the first quarter. 

The Nuggets built a lead as large as 10, 53-43, with 3:08 left in the half, but the Thunder closed the half strong to get within two at the break. 

Nikola Jokić, after a few games below his incredibly high standard of play, leads all scorers with 19 points along with nine rebounds and three assists. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are also in double-digits for Denver with 11 and 10 points, respectively. 

On the Oklahoma City side, MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 11 but on just 4-of-11 shooting. Jalen Williams has 11 points of his own while Chet Holmgren added nine and Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso pitched in eight apiece. 

Will the Nuggets be able to send the series back to Denver for a potential clinching Game 6? Or will the top-seeded Thunder take a 3-2 lead?

Sam Cooper
May 14, 2025, 2:53 AM
May. 13, 2025, 10:53 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Game 4 Final: Thunder 92, Nuggets 87

In a game straight out of 2005, the Thunder held on for a narrow win over the Nuggets on the road in Game 4 of their second-round series, which is now all square at 2-2. 

The two teams combined to miss more than 100 shots over the course of the afternoon. Oklahoma City shot 31 of 87 from the field, while Denver went 25 of 80. 

The Thunder took control early and briefly built a 15-point lead. They probably should have been out of sight by halftime, but were only up by six. By the middle of the third quarter, the Nuggets had taken the lead for the first time all day. In fact, it seemed as though the Nuggets were going to pull away themselves early in the fourth quarter, but the Thunder showed impressive resolve to get back in the game. In keeping with the theme of the day, neither team could get much going down the stretch, but the Thunder found just enough offense to get the job done. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another rough shooting night, but made some big shots in the fourth quarter and finished with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists. The Thunder got some key contributions from their bench, with Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace combining for 32 points. That trio made eight of their 10 3-pointers. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Thunder 42, Nuggets 36

You'd be forgiven for looking at the score and thinking it was the end of the first quarter, but it really is halftime. No one could buy a bucket in one of the worst halves of basketball we've seen in a long time. 

The Nuggets are shooting 8 of 38 (21.1%) from the field and only trail by six. That's in part because they've gotten to the free throw line a bunch, but also because the Thunder haven't been able to buy a shot either. The road team is 16 of 47 (34%) from the field. Together, the two teams are a combined 6 of 44 from 3-point range. 

The Thunder have been in control for much of the game, and briefly led by as many as 15, but have been unable to put the Nuggets away. That's sort of been the theme of the series, and it will be interesting to see if the Nuggets can stage another comeback in the second half. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Nuggets have historically bad first quarter... Thunder not much better

The Nuggets could not buy a shot in the first quarter. They went an astounding 2 of 22 from the field in the opening 10 minutes en route to just eight points, which was the lowest-scoring first quarter of Nikola Jokic's career. The Nuggets are the first time to fail to reach double digits in the first quarter of a playoff game since the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023, and just the eighth team to do so since the 1950s. 

And yet, the Thunder are only up by nine because they shot 6 of 22 from the field. 

Overall, the two teams were 1 of 25 (4%) from 3-point range in the first quarter. That was the worst 3-pt % in a playoff quarter in NBA history

See More
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    WCS Game 7 Highlights: Nuggets at Thunder

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    First look: Thunder vs. Timberwolves in Western Conference finals

  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    Nuggets Fall Short In Game 7, Have Long Offseason Of Decisions Ahead Of Them

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Knicks, Pacers Square Off For Eastern Conference Crown

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    East Semifinal Highlights: Celtics at Knicks - Game 6

  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    Knicks DOMINATE Celtics In Game 6 To Advance To First ECF Since 2000

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Offseason Outlook For Celtics

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    NBA Playoff Betting Preview: Nuggets at Thunder Game 7

  • Image thumbnail
    4:14

    Beyond the Arc: Nuggets Push Series to Game 7

  • Image thumbnail
    3:14

    NBA Playoff Betting Preview: Celtics at Knicks Game 6

  • Image thumbnail
    3:57

    Knicks Hosting Biggest Playoff Game Since 2000

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Nuggets Force Game 7 Behind Nikola Jokic's Double-Double

  • Image thumbnail
    3:23

    Are The Celtics Playing A Better Style Without Tatum

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    NBA East Semifinal Preview: Knicks Hosting Biggest Playoff Game Since 2000

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    NBA East Semifinal Preview: Are the Celtics Playing a Better Style Without Tatum?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    NBA West Semifinal Preview: Nuggets Force Game 7 Behind Jokic's Double-Double

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    West Semifinal Highlights: Thunder at Nuggets - Game 6

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Nuggets Stave Off Elimination On Backs Of Jokic, Murray

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Jamal Murray Comes Up Huge Despite Illness

See All NBA Videos