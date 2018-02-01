Thunder vs. Nuggets: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Thunder at Nuggets



Date: Thursday, Feb. 1



Thursday, Feb. 1 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado



Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: WatchTNT

WatchTNT Follow: GameTracker



Analysis

The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered a big loss recently, as Andre Roberson went down for the season with a ruptured patella tendon. The swingman was the best defender on what has been a fantastic defensive team in OKC, and it will be tough to replace his effort and production on that side of the ball.

Thursday night's matchup with the Denver Nuggets will provide an immediate test, as the Nuggets enter with the 10th-best offense in the league. For the season, they put up 106.8 points per 100 possessions, but they're even better at home, where their offensive rating is nearly 110. And the Thunder have struggled on the road, where they're just 11-14 this season.

This is an important matchup for seeding purposes in the jumbled Western Conference standings. The Thunder are just half a game behind the Timberwolves for fourth place (and homecourt in the first round), while the Nuggets are just half a game up on the Clippers for the eighth and final playoff spot. Both teams will be eager to get a win in this one.