Who's Playing

Indiana @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Indiana 29-33; Oklahoma City 21-42

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Indiana Pacers and are hoping to record their first win since March 27 of 2019. The Thunder will play host again and welcome Indiana to Chesapeake Energy Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City lost to the New Orleans Pelicans at home by a decisive 109-95 margin. Power forward Aleksej Pokusevski had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-16 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between the Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Indiana falling 130-113 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Caris LeVert put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points and five dimes.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 21 of their 31 home games.

The losses put Oklahoma City at 21-42 and Indiana at 29-33. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Thunder have allowed their opponents an average of 9.2 steals per game, the most in the league. To make matters even worse for Oklahoma City, Indiana enters the contest with 8.52 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. In other words, Oklahoma City will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won seven out of their last 11 games against Oklahoma City.