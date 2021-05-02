Through 1 Quarter

Both the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder have kept the scorekeepers busy with 75 between them one quarter in. Indiana is in control with a 44-31 lead over Oklahoma City. Small forward Doug McDermott has led the way so far for the Pacers, as he has 16 points.

Indiana and Oklahoma City both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. Indiana will have to keep the pressure on with three quarters left to play.

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Indiana 29-33; Oklahoma City 21-42

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Indiana Pacers and are hoping to record their first win since March 27 of 2019. The Thunder have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Indiana at 8 p.m. ET May 1 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Oklahoma City ended up a good deal behind the New Orleans Pelicans when they played on Thursday, losing 109-95. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of power forward Aleksej Pokusevski, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-16 shooting.

Meanwhile, Indiana received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 130-113 to the Brooklyn Nets. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Caris LeVert, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 36 points and five dimes.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 21 of their 31 home games.

The losses put the Thunder at 21-42 and the Pacers at 29-33. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma City has allowed their opponents an average of 9.2 steals per game, the most in the league. To make matters even worse for Oklahoma City, Indiana enters the contest with 8.52 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. In other words, Oklahoma City will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Indiana have won seven out of their last 11 games against Oklahoma City.

Apr 21, 2021 - Indiana 122 vs. Oklahoma City 116

Dec 04, 2019 - Indiana 107 vs. Oklahoma City 100

Nov 12, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Oklahoma City 85

Mar 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Indiana 99

Mar 14, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Oklahoma City 106

Dec 13, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Indiana 95

Oct 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Indiana 96

Feb 06, 2017 - Indiana 93 vs. Oklahoma City 90

Nov 20, 2016 - Indiana 115 vs. Oklahoma City 111

Mar 19, 2016 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Indiana 111

Feb 19, 2016 - Indiana 101 vs. Oklahoma City 98

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Mike Muscala: Out (Ankle)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Foot)

Luguentz Dort: Out (Hip)

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Knee)

Al Horford: Out for the Season (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for Indiana