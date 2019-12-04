Thunder vs. Pacers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Thunder vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City (home) vs. Indiana (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma City 8-11; Indiana 13-7
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
On Sunday, Oklahoma City narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the New Orleans Pelicans 107-104. The Thunder's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Danilo Gallinari, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards, and C Steven Adams, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten boards.
A well-balanced attack led Indiana over the Memphis Grizzlies every single quarter on their way to victory. Indiana strolled past Memphis with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 117-104.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Thunder are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Oklahoma City found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 111-85 punch to the gut against Indiana the last time the two teams met in November. Maybe the Thunder will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pacers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won five out of their last nine games against Oklahoma City.
- Nov 12, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Mar 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Indiana 99
- Mar 14, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Dec 13, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Indiana 95
- Oct 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Indiana 96
- Feb 06, 2017 - Indiana 93 vs. Oklahoma City 90
- Nov 20, 2016 - Indiana 115 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Mar 19, 2016 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Indiana 111
- Feb 19, 2016 - Indiana 101 vs. Oklahoma City 98
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Celtics vs. Heat odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Heat vs. Celtics game 10,000 times.
-
Rockets could protest missed Harden call
Houston believes it could be awarded the win retroactively
-
Harden scores 50, gets robbed by refs
San Antonio rallied to win in a double-overtime thriller
-
LeBron, AD match each other in big win
LeBron and A.D. each finished with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting in 36 minutes
-
Butler dominates, Heat beat Raps in OT
Butler finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and outscored the Raptors 8-2 in...
-
Thomas tries to untie Fultz's shoe
Thomas tried to follow in J.R. Smith's footsteps, but instead got a karma lesson
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans