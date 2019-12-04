Thunder vs. Pacers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma City 8-11; Indiana 13-7

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

On Sunday, Oklahoma City narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the New Orleans Pelicans 107-104. The Thunder's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Danilo Gallinari, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards, and C Steven Adams, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten boards.

A well-balanced attack led Indiana over the Memphis Grizzlies every single quarter on their way to victory. Indiana strolled past Memphis with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 117-104.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Thunder are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Oklahoma City found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 111-85 punch to the gut against Indiana the last time the two teams met in November. Maybe the Thunder will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pacers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last nine games against Oklahoma City.