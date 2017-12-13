Thunder vs. Pacers odds: NBA picks from model that went 10-3 last week

The Indiana Pacers have won four in a row and are climbing up the Eastern Conference standings. The Oklahoma City Thunder will try to halt that streak and start one of their own when they crash Indy Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. ET showdown (ESPN).

The Pacers are 1.5-point home favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.

Before you lock in your picks for this intriguing matchup, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking. The model is on a blazing 34-18 run in top-rated against the spread picks this NBA season. Last week alone it went 10-3. Anyone who has followed its advice is happy they did.

Now, the model simulated Thunder-Pacers 10,000 times and locked in against the spread, Over-Under, and money line picks. You can only see them only at SportsLine.

One we'll give away: The computer is looking at a lower-than-expected final score. With a total of 213, the Under is hitting in a whopping 69 percent of simulations. But what about against the spread?

This is the fifth game of a six-game homestand for the Pacers. They won the opening four, including a 106-102 victory Saturday that ended the Cavaliers' 13-game win streak.

Victor Oladipo scored 33 points and had eight rebounds and five assists in that one. He followed that up with a career-high 47 points in a 126-116 win over the Nuggets on Sunday.

The Pacers will be ultra-motivated to bring it. Paul George, a four-time All-Star, is returning to Indy with the Thunder along with new teammates Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

George was traded to OKC from Indiana in exchange for Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. At the time, there were grumblings that the Pacers were robbed in the deal. Nobody's saying that now.

Oladipo is averaging 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals and the Pacers are 16-11 on the year. The 6-10 Sabonis averages 12.1 points and 8.5 boards.

George is certainly having a good year statistically, averaging 20.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals. But there were huge expectations in OKC, and instead the team is just 12-14 and in ninth place in the Western Conference.

Westbrook is nearly averaging a triple-double at 23.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.8 assists. Anthony is at 18.0 points. The Thunder have lost two of three after a three-game win streak.

The positive thing is, the defense hasn't been the issue; it ranks third-best in the NBA. It's just a matter of when, not if, that potentially potent offense comes around.

Will that be Wednesday night, or do the fired-up Pacers send George out of town with a loss? The SportsLine Projection Model's picks for Wednesday's nationally televised showdown are in.

So what side of Thunder-Pacers do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Thunder-Pacers, all from the model that went 10-3 on top-rated NBA picks last week, and find out.