Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals features the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers battling on Sunday. The Pacers rallied once again in Game 1, coming back from a 15-point deficit. Indiana escaped with a 111-110 victory after Tyrese Haliburton drilled a go-ahead jumper with 0.3 seconds left. OKC is 37-15 against the spread at home this season, but Indiana has already pulled off eight outright upsets in the 2025 NBA playoffs, so there's a lot to consider before making any Thunder vs. Pacers bets.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. OKC is an 11-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5. Oklahoma City's over/under for total team points is 120.5, and the Thunder are -170 (risk $170 to win $100) in the race to 10 points in the first quarter.

Why the Thunder can cover

OKC managed to force 25 turnovers in Game 1, showing its ability to be pesky defensively. The Thunder are 58-35-4 against the spread this season as a favorite and 10-8-1 against the spread after a loss. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the main player OKC relies on in this contest. In the playoffs, he's averaging 30.2 points and 6.7 assists per game.

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers are the comeback kids, notching five comebacks when down 15 points or more this postseason. Guard Tyrese Haliburton continues to be cold-blooded when it matters most. He's hit three game-winning shots this postseason, while also knocking down a game-tying jumper against the New York Knicks. In Game 1, Haliburton had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

