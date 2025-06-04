The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers square off in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday. On the way to the finals, the Thunder eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, the Pacers knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks. OKC also swept the season series 2-0 over Indiana.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 231. Oklahoma City is priced at -424 on the money line (risk $424 to win $100), while Indiana is listed at +327 (risk $100 to win $327). Before locking in any Thunder vs. Pacers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Pacers vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Thunder:

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder go into this game 34-14-2 against the spread as the home favorites and 11-6-1 against the spread when they have a rest advantage. OKC played its last game on May 28, while the Pacers' last game was on May 31. The Thunder have won by double digits in four of their last six playoff games.

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a crafty scorer and playmaker for this group. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in both points (29.8) and assists (6.9) in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The 2024-25 MVP has tallied at least 30 points in seven of his last eight games. In his last outing, he had 34 points, seven rebounds and eight dimes.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has gone 18-11 against the spread as the away underdog and 11-5 against the spread in the postseason. Forward Pascal Siakam can score in multiple ways and will get out in transition. He's first on the team in points (21.1) and rebounds (5.8) in the postseason. Siakam posted 31 points and five rebounds in the close-out win over the Knicks.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton is a superb playmaker, averaging a team-best 9.8 assists with 18.8 points per game. Haliburton has compiled eight double-doubles this postseason. In his previous matchup, the 25-year-old had 21 points and 13 assists. He is listed at +110 to record a double-double.

How to make Pacers vs. Thunder picks

