The 2025 NBA Finals continue on Sunday night as both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are looking for long-awaited championships. The Thunder have never won a title since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008. The Pacers have never won an NBA title (though the franchise won three ABA championships in the early 1970s).

After the Pacers pulled off a dramatic 111-110 comeback victory in Game 1, OKC is still heavily favored at FanDuel to win Game 2 at home (-600) and take the series (-300).

Powered by NBA MVP Shai GIlgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City won a league-best 68 games in the regular season. They're 12-5 so far in these playoffs, and, after needing seven games to get past the Denver Nuggets in the second round, dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games to win the West finals.

The Pacers, led by Tyrese Haliburton, are the underdogs for their third consecutive series. Indiana knocked out the No. 1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round and then took out the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.

Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 2 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Sunday, June 8

Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, OK

TV channel: ABC

Odds (via DraftKings): Thunder -11, O/U: 228.5

Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 2 best bets

