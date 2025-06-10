The 2025 NBA Finals shift to Indianapolis as the Indiana Pacers host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 on Wednesday. After the Pacers stole Game 1, the Thunder bounced back to even the series. OKC defeated the Pacers 123-107 on Sunday. The Thunder have gone 62-36 against the spread (ATS) as the favorites this season. Meanwhile, Indiana is 26-19 ATS as an underdog.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Thunder are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5. OKC is a -220 money-line favorite (risk $220 to win $100), while the Pacers are +181 underdogs. Before locking in any Thunder vs. Pacers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Pacers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Pacers:

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder were able to secure a 16-point victory in Game 2, which is their second victory by double figures over Indiana this season. OKC is 49-28-3 against the spread after a win and 25-20-2 against the spread as the away team. The Thunder had three guys score 15-plus points in the victory.

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the leading players, tallying 34 points, eight assists and four steals on Sunday. Forward Chet Holmgren is a lengthy presence in the frontcourt as a scorer and rebounder. He finished with 15 points and six rebounds in Game 2. The Gonzaga product has scored at least 15 points in three of his last four games.

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers are 21-13-2 against the spread after a loss while being 12-6 against the spread in the playoffs. In addition, they are 6-2 at home in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Three of those wins were by double figures. Guard Andrew Nembhard is another two-way force in the backcourt. He's averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 assists and a team-high 1.6 steals per game in the playoffs.

Nembhard has scored 10-plus points in three straight games. Center Myles Turner has been a force for Indiana. Through two games in the NBA Finals, he's averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. In the Game 1 win, Turner had 15 points, nine boards and knocked down two threes.

SportsLine's model has simulated Thunder vs. Pacers and is leaning Under the total, projecting 223 combined points.

