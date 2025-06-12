The Indiana Pacers host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Friday evening. The Pacers defended home court and beat the Thunder 116-107 in their first Finals home game in 25 years on Wednesday. Indiana has improved to 7-2 at home during the 2025 NBA playoffs. Meanwhile, the Thunder are 4-4 on the road this postseason.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Thunder are 6-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5. Before locking in any Thunder vs. Pacers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Pacers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Pacers:

Why the Thunder can cover

OKC has its back against the wall and will need to come out aggressive to even this series up. The Thunder are 11-8-1 against the spread after a loss and 23-20-2 ATS as the away favorite. Forward Jalen Williams is a two-way threat in the frontcourt for this team. In the 2025 NBA Finals, he's averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. In Game 3, he had a team-high 26 points, six boards, and three assists.

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped his NBA Finals low of 24 points in his last outing, but still has the ability to dominate. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, he's gone over 30 points in 13 different games, including Games 1 & 2 against Indiana. He's pouring in 32 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the 2025 NBA Finals.

Why the Pacers can cover

Guard Tyrese Haliburton consistently sets up his teammates and will space the floor due to his effective jumper. Haliburton leads the team in assists (9.4) to go along with 18.6 points per game in the postseason. In his last outing, he had 22 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. This was his second double-double this postseason.

Guard Bennedict Mathurin has been a massive boost off the bench for Indiana. The 22-year-old has scored in double figures in four of his last six games, including three games with more than 20 points. In Wednesday's victory, he dropped a team-best 27 points, four rebounds, and shot 9-of-12 from the floor. Indiana is also 25-18-1 against the spread as the underdog.

How to make Thunder vs. Pacers picks

