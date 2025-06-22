A champion will be crowned on Sunday when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. This is the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history and the first since the Cavaliers stunned the Warriors in 2016. Indiana cruised to victory in Game 6, securing a 108-91 win at home. The Pacers led by as many as 31 points thanks to a well-rounded team performance. However, the Thunder are 18-2 after a loss this season and have won seven consecutive games at home.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 7-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 214.5. Before locking in any Thunder vs. Pacers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder covered the spread at home in more than 70% of their games, including the postseason, going 36-15-2 (70.6%) as a home favorite in every game in Oklahoma City this year. They've covered the spread in each of their last six home victories, with the only time during that span they didn't being the shocking Game 1 loss to Indiana to begin the NBA Finals. But Oklahoma City won its next two home games by 16 points and 11 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played like his true MVP self at home in the NBA Finals this year, averaging 34.3 points, four rebounds and seven assists in Oklahoma City in the 2025 NBA Finals. The 26-year-old has the chance to become just the 11th player in NBA history to win the NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP in the same year, joining a list that includes Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and LeBron James, so you can certainly imagine that will provide additional motivation as well. The Thunder have the chance to win their first NBA Finals in the Oklahoma City era, and the opportunity to do it at home could lead to a special performance on Sunday night. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers have been underestimated throughout their postseason run, so why can't they shock the NBA world one more time? They've been the underdog in all six games in the 2025 NBA Finals and have still forced a Game 7. The Pacers defeated the Thunder, 111-110, in Oklahoma City in Game 1 and are coming off a 17-point victory in Game 6 in Indiana. Indiana isn't at full health, but Haliburton still played 23 strong minutes in Game 6 with 14 points and a +25 plus-minus. His presence and floor general leadership are integral, and he should be healthy enough to play in Game 7.

Forward Pascal Siakam continues to provide his NBA Finals experience and productivity. He's averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, four assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this series, including 16 points and 13 rebounds in Game 6. Siakam had 28 points in Game 5 in Oklahoma City, so playing on the road shouldn't hinder his production. The Pacers are 14-8 against the spread in playoff games and 26-20-1 ATS as the underdog this year. See which team to back at SportsLine.

