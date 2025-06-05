Thunder vs. Pacers score: NBA Finals Game 1 live updates as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC vs. Indy

The 2025 NBA Finals tip off Thursday night, with the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Indiana Pacers in Game 1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led OKC to the title round for the first time since 2012, while Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers dispatched the Knicks to reach Indiana's first NBA Finals in a quarter century. The Thunder are the heavy favorites in the series (-650 on DraftKings), but the Pacers are looking for their third consecutive series upset.

The Thunder have home-court advantage against Indiana after winning an NBA-best 68 games in the regular season. They cruised past the Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals in five games and have been resting for the past week.

Haliburton averaged 21.2 points, 10.5 assists, and six rebounds in six games against the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals and will be the catalyst again for the Pacers as they battle OKC for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Indiana is taking aim at its first NBA championship (though the Pacers won three ABA titles in the 1970s). The Thunder won a championship as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979, but the team has never won it all since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 1 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Thursday, June 5

Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, OK

TV channel: ABC | Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via bet365): Thunder -9.5, O/U: 230

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis from Game 1. Follow along below.