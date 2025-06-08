Thunder vs. Pacers score: NBA Finals Game 2 live updates as OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander try to bounce back

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The 2025 NBA Finals resume on Sunday night, with the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Indiana Pacers in Game 2. The Thunder are still favorites in the series despite the Pacers winning Game 1 in thrilling fashion. Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winning jumper with 0.3 seconds left to lift the Pacers on Thursday and put Indy three wins away from its first NBA title in team history. Now it's on OKC to respond in Game 2.

Paced by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and playing at home, OKC is still the favorite in the series (-300 on DraftKings) SGA had a game-high 38 points on 14-of-30 shooting in Game 1, and the Thunder led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter.

OKC is playing in the title round for the first time since 2012, while the Pacers have reached the NBA Finals for the first time in a quarter century.

Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 2 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Sunday, June 8

Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City

TV channel: ABC | Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via DraftKings): Thunder -11, O/U: 228.5

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis from Game 2. Follow along below.