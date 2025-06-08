Thunder vs. Pacers score: NBA Finals Game 2 live updates as OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander try to bounce back

The 2025 NBA Finals resume on Sunday night, with the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Indiana Pacers in Game 2. The Thunder are still favorites in the series despite the Pacers winning Game 1 in thrilling fashion. Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winning jumper with 0.3 seconds left to lift the Pacers on Thursday and put Indy three wins away from its first NBA title in team history. Now it's on OKC to respond in Game 2.
Paced by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and playing at home, OKC is still the favorite in the series (-300 on DraftKings) SGA had a game-high 38 points on 14-of-30 shooting in Game 1, and the Thunder led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter.
OKC is playing in the title round for the first time since 2012, while the Pacers have reached the NBA Finals for the first time in a quarter century.
Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 2 info
Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Sunday, June 8 Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City TV channel: ABC | Streaming:fubo (Try for free) Odds (via DraftKings): Thunder -11, O/U: 228.5
CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis from Game 2. Follow along below.
Updating Live
(4)
See New Posts
Pinned
Link copied
Is this the Thunder avalanche game?
Oklahoma City gets one or two of these every round. They had a 51-point win over Memphis, 43- and 32-point wins over Denver and 26- and 30-point wins over Minnesota. They're almost inevitable. This defense is so ferocious and this roster is deep that the Thunder almost always go on a stretch early in a game or two per series in which their shots are falling and a 10-point lead becomes a 25-point lead in a blink. It looks like we're headed in that direction with the Thunder leading 52-29 midway through the second quarter.
Pinned
Link copied
Thunder 26, Pacers 20 after a quarter
It's been a back-and-forth affair in Oklahoma City as Game 2 of the NBA Finals has begun. The Thunder and Pacers have are close through a quarter, with Oklahoma City leading by six, but the story of the end of the period is Chet Holmgren's big scoring push. He has nine after several big buckets to close the first quarter, and the Thunder have finally given him and Isaiah Hartenstein a chance to play together in this series as they had in the first three rounds. That little run at the end of the first gave Oklahoma City the lead, but when you've come back from as many double-digit deficits as the Pacers have, six points is nothing. We've got a long way to go in Oklahoma.
Pinned
Link copied
Oklahoma City finally goes double bigs
For the first time in the NBA Finals, the Thunder are playing Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein at the same time. They were hesitant to do it against Indiana's shooting and pace in Game 1, but against this bench lineup featuring Obi Toppin and Thomas Bryant, they're taking the plunge. The idea so far for the Thunder has been to emphasize rim-protection. They're sagging off of Indiana's shooting big men and devoting their resources to rebounding and the paint. The Pacers haven't scored a single paint point, so it's working thus far.