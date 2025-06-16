Thunder vs. Pacers score: NBA Finals Game 5 live updates as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tries to put OKC ahead

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are meeting in a crucial Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Monday night. The best-of-seven series is tied, 2-2, and one team will be one win away from a historic championship by the end of the night. The Pacers were one quarter away from taking complete control of the series in Friday's Game 4, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led a fourth-quarter charge for OKC for the series-evening win on the road.

SGA, the NBA's regular-season MVP, is the heavy favorite to win Finals MVP as well. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and he's averaging 32.8 points per game on 48.4/35.3/91.7 shooting splits in the series.

The Thunder, two wins away from their first championship in Oklahoma City, are 9.5-point favorites in Game 5, and the Pacers will need another road win if they're going to win the first NBA title in team history. They took Game 1 in OKC on Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning jumper.

Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 5 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Date: Monday, June 16

Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via BetMGM): Thunder -9.5, O/U 224.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Pacers-Thunder Game 5. Follow along below.