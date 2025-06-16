Skip to Main Content

Thunder vs. Pacers score: NBA Finals Game 5 live updates as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tries to put OKC ahead

It's a pivotal Game 5 in Oklahoma City on Monday night

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are meeting in a crucial Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Monday night. The best-of-seven series is tied, 2-2, and one team will be one win away from a historic championship by the end of the night. The Pacers were one quarter away from taking complete control of the series in Friday's Game 4, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led a fourth-quarter charge for OKC for the series-evening win on the road.

SGA, the NBA's regular-season MVP, is the heavy favorite to win Finals MVP as well. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and he's averaging 32.8 points per game on 48.4/35.3/91.7 shooting splits in the series.

The Thunder, two wins away from their first championship in Oklahoma City, are 9.5-point favorites in Game 5, and the Pacers will need another road win if they're going to win the first NBA title in team history. They took Game 1 in OKC on Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning jumper. 

Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 5 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Date: Monday, June 16
Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City
TV channel: ABC | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
Odds (via BetMGM): Thunder -9.5, O/U 224.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Pacers-Thunder Game 5. Follow along below.

What a start for OKC

The Thunder are up 17-12 with 7:45 left in the first quarter. This has been Isaiah Hartenstein's best stretch of the series. 

Hartenstein started things off with a dunk on the pick-and-roll: 

That's his only bucket, but he has three assists since then. He's set up Jalen Williams for two easy buckets at the rim, and this dribble-handoff set up a nice, tough finish by Chet Holmgren:

Hartenstein has two steals, too. 

Indiana has made five of its seven shots, but it has turned the ball over three times and it hasn't been able to stop OKC. The Thunder have made seven of their first nine shots.

 
Hartenstein in OKC's starting lineup again tonight

Isaiah Hartenstein is back in the Thunder's starting lineup again in Game 5. The big man was in the starting lineup in Game 4 for the first time in the series.
