Thunder vs. Pacers score: NBA Finals Game 7 live updates as OKC, Indy battle for 2025 championship

It all comes down to this. The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are meeting in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday night to determine who will raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy and stand alone as 2025 NBA champions. It will be a historic title for whoever wins. The Thunder are looking for their first championship in Oklahoma City after relocating from Seattle in 2008. The Pacers, meanwhile, have never won an NBA title. Indiana had a string of ABA championships in the 1970s but is one of 10 NBA teams that has never won the Finals. The Pacers will try to change that Sunday night.

The Thunder missed a chance to clinch the title on Thursday as their offense went completely cold in Indiana. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.5 PPG) and Jalen Williams (24.2 PPG) are still the two leading scorers in the series -- and SGA remains the MVP favorite -- but OKC was "startled" by how the Pacers defended in Game 6.

The Pacers have had an incredibly balanced offensive attack in this series. Pascal Siakam leads the team with 19.8 points per game, and a whopping eight Indiana players are averaging at least 10 points per game. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton -- who hit the game-winning buzzer-beater in Game 1 -- played through a calf injury in Game 6 and will be back on the floor in Game 7.

This is the first NBA Finals Game 7 in nine years. The Cleveland Cavaliers, behind legendary plays by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, took down the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Are we in for another memorable Game 7 tonight?

Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 7 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via betMGM): Thunder -6.5, O/U 214.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Pacers-Thunder Game 7. Follow along below.