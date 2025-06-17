Skip to Main Content

Thunder vs. Pacers score, NBA Finals takeaways: Jalen Williams drops 40, OKC forces 23 turnovers in Game 5 win

The Thunder are up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series after Monday's 11-point win

By
1 min read

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from a title. Led by Jalen Williams' 40 points (14-25 FG, 3-5 3PT, 9-12 FT) in 35 minutes, the Thunder earned a 120-109 win against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday. Oklahoma City has a 3-2 lead in the series. This is the first time that the Pacers have lost back-to-back games in these playoffs.

Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 28 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 7-8 FT) in 33 minutes for Indiana. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31 points (9-21 FG, 0-3 3PT, 13-14 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and four blocks in 38 minutes for OKC. 

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton played through a calf injury. He also played through extremely physical defense by Lu Dort. In 34 minutes, Haliburton missed all six of his field goal attempts. He finished with four points, seven rebounds, six assists and three turnovers.

With Haliburton limited, backup point guard T.J. McConnell stepped up in an enormous way. McConnell exploded for 13 of his 18 points in the third quarter, and he perhaps should have logged more than 22 minutes.

Oklahoma City played its most complete game of the series. It finally got going from 3-point range, and it recorded 12 blocked shots. Chet Holmgren, who accounted for three of those blocks, made his presence felt defensively, especially in the first half.

Now, for Game 5 takeaways:

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers

Much like the series opener, OKC started the game by making the Pacers, a team that usually takes care of the ball better than just about anybody, cough it up over and over again. The Thunder forced seven turnovers in the first quarter, which allowed them to quickly build a double-digit lead.

Unlike Game 1, though, they did the same thing in the fourth quarter. And this time OKC actually capitalized on those turnovers more often than not. The Thunder scored 32 points off Indiana's 23 turnovers.

"That's the game," Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said. "We've got to do a heck of a lot better there."

Haliburton called the turnover total "a recipe for disaster" and said that it "should be the main area that we focus on going into the next game."

Limiting turnovers is much easier said than done against Oklahoma City's army of elite defenders, but the Pacers simply cannot afford plays like this:

It's not just that the Thunder came up with 15 steals and forced two backcourt violations and a 24-second violation. It's that they took care of the ball themselves. Oklahoma City committed just 11 turnovers, and Indiana turned them into only nine points.

The turnover battle was always going to be a swing factor in this series. In this particular game, it felt determinative: After trailing by as many as 18 points in the first half, the Pacers cut the deficit to two points with eight-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter in large part because they improved their ball security. Immediately after that, Andrew Nembhard threw the ball away and Cason Wallace got an uncontested dunk on the fast break. Carlisle described it as an "uncharacteristically bad turnover."

Shortly after that, Indiana committed live-ball turnovers on four consecutive possessions, resulting in a 10-0 Oklahoma City run that took about 90 seconds and broke the game open.

"We were very disruptive defensively," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Kind of had them on their heels."

The J-Dub Game

Williams has been a do-everything player for the Thunder all along, but usually that description is reserved for guys who do a little of everything. On the biggest stage of the sport, Williams is doing it all, all the time. 

With Andrew Nembhard pressuring Gilgeous-Alexander and denying him off the ball, the Thunder have needed Williams to scale up his playmaking. They have needed him to create something out of nothing late in the shot clock. They have needed him to score at volume, they have needed him to be the primary defender against Pascal Siakam and they have needed him to make all sorts of defensive plays. He has been ready for all of it.

"When he's at his best he's playing with that type of force," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. "That was an unbelievable performance by him, just throughout the whole game. He really was on the gas the entire night. Applied a ton of pressure. Thought he made a lot of the right plays. We're going to need a similar type of approach in Game 6 from him."

Gilgeous-Alexander described Williams' performance as "gutsy." It is sometimes hard to believe that he's a third-year player.

"It felt like every time we needed a shot, he made it," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "He wasn't afraid. He was fearless tonight."

Carlisle said that Indiana needed to "get in front of him" and limit his drives. In addition to the shot-making, both Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander managed to get the Pacers in rotation and get the Thunder in rhythm offensively much more often than they did earlier in the series.  

"Our offense kind of paced us down the stretch," Daigneault said. "[Gilgeous-Alexander] is such a big part of that because he's in such command of the ball. Dub was doing that tonight, too, which is more against their pressure. Thought those guys played really well in the two-man game. Controlled the clock, controlled the game down the stretch, paced us ahead of them."

An indication that the offense was healthier: Oklahoma City shot 14 for 32 from 3-point range. That is not a huge number of 3s, but it's a huge improvement: In Game 4, the Thunder shot just 3 for 17 from deep.

It was definitely the J-Dub Game, but it should be noted that Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace shot a combined 7 for 11 from behind the arc. Daigneault said that they "gave us a massive lift."

A tale of two Pacers point guards

Carlisle said that he subbed Haliburton out near the end of the first half "because he just wasn't moving well." He added that there was a discussion about Haliburton's status at halftime, but, according to Haliburton, there wasn't no question that he'd keep playing.

"I mean, it's the NBA Finals," Haliburton said. "It's the Finals, man. I've worked my whole life to be here and I want to be out there to compete, help my teammates any way I can. I was not great tonight by any means, but it's not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play. They understand that."

Haliburton gave the Pacers what he could, but he didn't look like himself. He didn't get downhill often, which meant that he didn't put a ton of pressure on Oklahoma City's defense. He did manage to create advantages on some possessions, but he wasn't consistently moving with his usual verve.

"He's not 100%, it's pretty clear," Carlisle said. "But I don't think he's going to miss the next game. We were concerned at halftime, and he insisted on playing. I thought he made a lot of really good things happen in the second half."

In contrast, McConnell looked like the best version of himself, particularly in the third quarter. When Indiana desperately needed somebody to get into the paint, get some pace in the game and make the Thunder play against a set defense, he got it done.

"I thought McConnell really changed the game in the third," Daigneault said. "Obviously, that was blatant. We got to do a better job there."

McConnell checked into the game earlier than he usually does in the second half. Early in the fourth quarter, he created a corner 3 for Siakam, but on the following possession he turned the ball over on a traveling violation. With 10:50 left in regulation, Carlisle subbed him out, and he didn't return until the 3:23 mark.

"He was very tired," Carlisle said. "That's why we got him out. I think there was a play early in the fourth where it looked like fatigue had set in there."

If McConnell had checked back in earlier, would Indiana have still committed all those turnovers? It's an impossible question to answer, but if Haliburton is similarly limited in Game 6, McConnell might need more minutes.

Updates
(22)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Game 5 final: Thunder 120, Pacers 109

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from a title. Led by Jalen Williams' 40 points (14-25 FG, 3-5 3PT, 9-12 FT) in 35 minutes, the Thunder earned a 120-109 win against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Oklahoma City has a 3-2 lead in the series. This is the first time that the Pacers have lost back-to-back games in these playoffs.

Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 28 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 7-8 FT) in 33 minutes for Indiana.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31 points (9-21 FG, 0-3 3PT, 13-14 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and four blocks in 38 minutes for OKC. The Thunder forced 23 turnovers and scored 32 points off of them.

Indiana trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half. It cut the deficit to two points in the fourth quarter, but the Thunder responded by forcing four straight turnovers and going on a 10-0 run. 

The Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton played through a reported calf injury. He also played through extremely physical defense by Lu Dort. In 34 minutes, Haliburton missed all six of his field goal attempts. He finished with four points, seven rebounds, six assists and three turnovers.

With Haliburton limited, backup point guard T.J. McConnell played an enormous role in Indiana's comeback. McConnell exploded for 13 of his 18 points in the third quarter, and he perhaps should have logged more than 22 minutes.

Oklahoma City played its most complete game of the series. It shot 14 for 32 from deep and it recorded 12 blocked shots. Chet Holmgren, who accounted for three of those blocks, consistently made his presence felt defensively. 

Game 6 is Thursday in Indianapolis.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Nesmith soars for a putback

OK, this Aaron Nesmith putback dunk was unreal:

He got up really, really high there. Woooow.

Unfortunately for the Pacers, they're still down by 13 points with 1:50 remaining. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Four straight turnovers by Indiana, 40 points for J-Dub

Oklahoma City's defense has absolutely locked the Pacers down. Midway through the fourth quarter, they committed live-ball turnovers on four consecutive possessions.

Related: The Thunder went on a 10-0 run in about 90 seconds and have a double-digit lead down the stretch of Game 5. After a fadeaway jumper by Jalen Williams that gave him 40 points on the night, OKC is up 118-104 with 3:23 left. Obi Toppin is going to the line for two free throws. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Thunder take back momentum

The Pacers are still within striking distance, but OKC appears firmly in control of this game with 5:48 left in the fourth quarter. The Thunder are up 110-97 and on a 7-0 run that featured two steals (and an and-1) by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and two big buckets by a driving Jalen Williams.

Williams now has 37 points (13-21 FG, 3-4 3PT, 8-10 FT). What a performance. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Pacers cut it to 2, but...

Indiana trailed 95-93 after a Pascal Siakam 3 with eight-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter. The bucket gave Siakam 12 points in the fourth and 26 in the game. 

After that, though, Jalen Williams answered with a 3 of his own. And after THAT, Andrew Nembhard turned the ball over and Cason Wallace got an uncontested dunk on the break.

Indiana called timeout after that, down 100-93 with 7:47 left. Tough couple of possessions for the Pacers.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Quick timeout by Carlisle

One minute and 11 seconds into the fourth quarter, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle called a timeout. They'd just given up a 3 by Aaron Wiggins off a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pick-and-roll, and, on OKC's previous possession, Gilgeous-Alexander had gotten downhill for a left-handed layup.

Largely thanks to McConnell, Indiana has started getting into the paint, which has opened up its offense. The Pacers need to get stops, though, if they're going to pull off another one of their comebacks. 

The Thunder, by the way, are now shooting 11 for 25 (44%) from 3-point range, and they have 20 assists on their 31 made field goals. They lead 92-82.

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of third quarter: Thunder 87, Pacers 79

Indiana just doesn't go away. After trailing by as many as 18 points in the first half (and looking completely out of sorts offensively), it outscored Oklahoma City 34-28 in the third quarter. It would have been 34-26, but Jalen Williams -- who has 29 points on 10-for-17 shooting through three quarters -- made a difficult running bank shot in the final seconds.

T.J. McConnell played six minutes and 40 seconds in the third quarter, and in that time he scored 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting and dished two assists. With Tyrese Haliburton dealing with a reported calf injury, the Pacers really needed that spark from McConnell.

Let's see if they can build on that in the fourth.

 
Pinned
Link copied

McConnell mania!

When the Pacers needed a boost, T.J. McConnell went on a 6-0 run by himself, making a pair of jumpers and a driving layup off a spin move:

Shortly after that, McConnell made a jumper with his foot on the 3-point line and then made a lefty layup on the break.

In related news: Indiana has cut its deficit to five points with 1:26 left in the third quarter.

McConnell has a team-high 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting in 16 minutes.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Haliburton gets on the board

With 7:07 left in the third quarter, Tyrese Haliburton put his first two points on the board. He drew a foul isolating against Chet Holmgren (despite poor spacing by the Pacers) and then made two free throws.

Haliburton is playing through a reported calf injury. He's looked a bit more decisive in the second half, but this has clearly been a challenging game for him.

On Indiana's next trip, Haliburton missed a layup, but grabbed the offensive rebound and found Obi Toppin on the perimeter for an open 3.

After a pair of Jalen Williams free throws, OKC is up 73-62. Williams has been fantastic tonight. He's up to 24 points.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Quick stint for double-big unit, Dort goes to the bank

Just 51 seconds into the second half, after Isaiah Hartenstein picked up his third foul (on a Pascal Siakam drive), the Thunder put Alex Caruso in the game for Hartenstein.

Shortly after that, OKC got a lucky break. Lu Dort absolutely did not mean to bank this in: 

OKC leads 67-55 with 8:27 left in the third quarter. Indiana made a couple of 3s off ball movement, and it found an easy bucket in transition after coming up with this loose ball:

 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Thunder 59, Pacers 45

Indiana is an incredible offensive team, but you wouldn't know it based on the first 24 minutes of Game 5. The Pacers are shooting 15 for 45 (33.3%) from the field, 5 for 16 (31.3%) from 3-point range and 10 for 14 (71.4%) from the free throw line, and they've turned the ball over 10 times.

OKC has 15 points off turnovers. Indiana has one. One!

The Thunder have dominated this game defensively, and their offensive process has also looked better than at any other point in this series. They have 16 assists on their 20 made field goals, and they're shooting 8 for 17 from deep. (As a point of comparison, in Game 4, OKC had 11 assists on its 37 made field goals and shot 3 for 16 from deep.) 

For a guy who is shooting 3 for 10, Chet Holmgren has been awesome. Here's one sequence demonstrating why:

Jalen Williams has a game-high 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting, plus three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 16 minutes. He's initiating a lot of the Thunder's offense again.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 13 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes.

In the second half, I'm interested to see if Tyrese Haliburton can get anything going. He hasn't gotten downhill much in this game, and ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he's dealing with tightness in his right calf. (Indiana termed it "lower leg tightness.) In 17 first-half minutes, Haliburton missed all five shots he attempted, dished two assists, committed one turnover and was minus-16. It was the first scoreless first half of his playoff career.

The above isn't meant as some scathing criticism of Haliburton, by the way. Having Lu Dort hound you all over the court is hard enough without a calf injury.

One positive for the Pacers: They took better care of the ball in the second quarter (4 turnovers) than they did in the first (7 turnovers). 

If they're going to come back, they need to be even better in that regard in the second half. They also need to keep Oklahoma City out of the paint and try to stay out of rotation.

 
Pinned
Link copied

OKC's interior defense is crazy

There has been a lot of focus on the point-of-attack defense (on both sides) during this series, but tonight the Thunder's defense in the paint has been unbelievable. Chet Holmgren has three of the Thunder's six blocks, and Indiana is having an extremely tough time finishing at the rim when it manages to get inside.

The only issue for OKC: Its defensive rebounding has not been great.

With 1:01 left in the first half, the Thunder are up 56-43.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Thunder in control

It is hard to overstate how different OKC looks when it is forcing turnovers and running. The Thunder have 14 assists on their 16 made field goals tonight. In Game 4 last Friday, the Thunder recorded 11 assists on their 37 made field goals.

With 7:14 left in the first half, OKC is up 44-32.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Thunder raining 3s 

I don't know if I buy the "role players shoot better at home" theory, but reserves Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace are shooting a combined 5 for 5 from deep for Oklahoma City. That is huge. 

Coming into this game, Wallace had missed all eight of the 3s he'd attempted in the Finals.

After an Aaron Nesmith 3 with 8:09 left in the second quarter, the Thunder called timeout up 40-32. Tyrese Haliburton has checked back in, by the way.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Haliburton dealing with right lower leg tightness

Tyrese Haliburton went to the locker room during the first quarter because of right lower leg tightness, according to Pacers PR. He will return to the game.

Haliburton is scoreless (0-2 FG) with two assists and one turnover in 10 minutes.

With 9:24 left in the second quarter, Oklahoma City is up 35-26 after a pair of Pascal Siakam free throws. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of first quarter: Thunder 32, Pacers 22

Heading into the second quarter, OKC is up by 10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has seven points (2-3 FG, 3-3 FT) and three assists in seven minutes.

The Thunder are shooting 4 for 6 from deep. Late in the quarter, Cason Wallace hit a pair of 3s. 

Despite Indiana's pressure, OKC has only committed one turnover. The Pacers have committed seven, including this backcourt violation:

Indiana obviously needs to clean things up.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Math is mathing

Look at this ridiculous chasedown block from Bennedict Mathurin:

Incredible hustle there. I'm sort of stunned Mathurin even attempted to make that play, but he's a great athlete and he made up so much ground.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bradley is back

Indiana big man Tony Bradley is on the floor for the first time since hurting his hip in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on May 29. Bradley gave the Pacers some good minutes against the Knicks' Mitchell Robinson in that series, and now he's matched up with Isaiah Hartenstein.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Furious Carlisle picks up a tech

Can't remember the last time I saw Pacers coach Rick Carlisle this mad. He picked up a technical foul after screaming at the refs with 7:08 left in the first quarter.

Carlisle had a point too. Andrew Nembhard missed a layup, which led directly to a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bucket in transition on the other end, but Lu Dort should have been called for a foul on the play.

With 5:17 left in the first quarter, OKC is up 22-14. Isaiah Hartenstein is going to the line to shoot two free throws. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

What a start for OKC

The Thunder are up 17-12 with 7:45 left in the first quarter. This has been Isaiah Hartenstein's best stretch of the series. 

Hartenstein started things off with a dunk on the pick-and-roll: 

That's his only bucket, but he has three assists since then. He's set up Jalen Williams for two easy buckets at the rim, and this dribble-handoff set up a nice, tough finish by Chet Holmgren:

Hartenstein has two steals, too. 

Indiana has made five of its seven shots, but it has turned the ball over three times and it hasn't been able to stop OKC. The Thunder have made seven of their first nine shots.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Hartenstein in OKC's starting lineup again tonight

Isaiah Hartenstein is back in the Thunder's starting lineup again in Game 5. The big man was in the starting lineup in Game 4 for the first time in the series.
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    Tyrese Haliburton Laments on Poor Performance

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Reacting To Haliburton's Postgame Comments

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Tyrese Haliburton, Rick Carlisle sound off after Pacers lose Game 5

  • Image thumbnail
    9:47

    NBA Finals Game 5 Recap

  • Image thumbnail
    3:34

    Game 6 Lookahead: How Pacers Can Force Game 7

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    Game 6 Lookahead: Thunder Look to Clinch NBA Title On Thursday

  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    Game 6 Lookahead: What Pacers Can Expect from Haliburton Rest of Series

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Evaluating Rick Carlisle's Coaching in Game 5

  • Image thumbnail
    0:15

    Jalen Williams Does It All to Give OKC Crucial Win

  • Image thumbnail
    3:15

    Tyreese Haliburton Underwhelms in Game 5 Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    Jalen Williams erupts for 40 points as Thunder take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Will Cooper Flagg Live Up To The Hype In Dallas?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Best Landing Spot For Kevin Durant

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Dalton Knecht: LeBron Can Play For Another 5-10 Years

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    NBA Finals: Pacers, Thunder Meet for Pivotal Game 5

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    NBA Finals: How the Pacers Bounce Back After Letting Game 4 Slip Away

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    NBA Finals: Thunder Return Home Where They Are at Their Best

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    NBA Finals: New Substitution Pattern Pays Dividends For SGA, OKC in Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Tonight's picks from Ashley Nicole Moss and Avery Johnson on NBA Finals Game 5

See All NBA Videos
Help us stay on the ball.
Step up to the plate and take this short, confidential survey. It'll help make CBSSports.com a better experience for users everywhere. Want to give it a shot?
Begin Survey