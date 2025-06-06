Skip to Main Content

Thunder vs. Pacers score: Tyrese Haliburton hits game-winner in NBA Finals Game 1, Indy pulls another stunner

Haliburton hit the game-winning jumper as Indiana erased a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit

The Indiana Pacers have done it again. The underdog Pacers pulled off another stunning win, this time taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder, 111-110, in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Pacers trailed by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter and pulled off their fourth shocking late comeback of these playoffs. 

Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winning jumpshot with 0.3 seconds left. Take a look:

Haliburton's shot gave Indiana its first and only lead of the entire game. OKC was in control throughout and caused 19 first-half turnovers. Haliburton ended with only 14 points (and 10 rebounds and six assists), but he has made the key shot in every one of the Pacers' four ridiculous comebacks this postseason. They pulled off shocking wins against the Bucks in the first round, the Cavaliers in the second round, the Knicks in the conference finals, and now the Thunder in the Finals.

The Pacers cut down on the turnovers in the second half, and got a team-high 19 points from Pascal Siakam. Obi Toppin added 17 points off the bench and hit five 3-pointers.

The Thunder were 9.5-point favorites in this game, and led comfortably until the final six minutes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-high 38 points on 14-of-30 shooting. Lu Dort had 15 points (all on 3-pointers) and was a menace defensively, but OKC got just 23 combined points from Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who shot 8 for 28 from the floor.

Game 2 is set for Sunday night, but first, here are some key takeaways from the Pacers' thrilling Game 1 victory:

Haliburton, Pacers reinforce status as comeback kings

The Pacers have made a habit of borderline impossible victories. For example, they won all four of these games:

  • In Game 6 of the Pacers' first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, they trailed by seven points with 35 seconds remaining. 
  • In Game 2 of the Pacers' second-round matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, they trailed by seven points with 48 seconds remaining.
  • In Game 1 of the Pacers' Eastern Conference matchup series with the New York Knicks, they trailed by 14 points with 2:51 remaining. 
  • In Game 1 of the Pacers' NBA Finals matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, they trailed by nine with 2:52 remaining. 

Making these four wins even more remarkable is the fact that Haliburton hit the game-winning shot (or game-tying against the Knicks, as the Pacers went on to win in overtime) on all four occasions. 

What is there to even say about the Pacers at this point? They led Game 1 on Thursday for 0.3 seconds. Perhaps it's best to let Gilgeous-Alexander sum things up:

"It is a 48-minute game," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "[The Pacers] teach you that lesson more than anybody else in the league the hard way."

Pacers' turnovers somehow don't matter

Coming into the series, one of the biggest questions was whether the Thunder would be able to force the Pacers into a high number of turnovers. 

Through the first three rounds, the Thunder had overwhelmed teams, racking up a stunning 17.7% opponent turnover rate, tops among all playoff teams. They had turned those extra possessions into 23.8 points off turnovers per game, again best among the 16 playoff teams. 

As for the Pacers, they had mastered the high-wire act of playing extremely fast (98.44 pace, third among playoff teams) while taking care of the ball (12.7% turnover rate, third-lowest among playoff teams). They were only surrendering 12.5 opponent points off turnovers per game, which ranked first among playoff teams. 

Early on, it was clear that the Thunder's defense was unlike anything the Pacers had seen during the postseason. The Pacers were discombobulated and coughing up the ball left and right. By the end of the first quarter they had nine turnovers, and by halftime they were up to 19. While the Pacers settled down in the second half, which was a major reason for their comeback, they still finished with 25 turnovers -- matching their season-high, which ironically also came in a win. 

The Thunder's defense did enough to win them the game -- OKC took 16 more shots than the Pacers -- but their offense couldn't convert on those extra possessions. Notably, the Thunder only turned those 25 turnovers into 11 points. 

"Yeah, I mean, the turnovers, that I thought was a big part of it," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. "Our conversion, we want to be fast up the floor. I didn't think we converted a lot of advantageous situations tonight. So we can learn from that. Like I said, we want to be in the paint against this team. I felt like we got there a lot and didn't convert those. Offensively there's things we can look at."

The 3-point advantage

The Pacers have been the best 3-point shooting team in the playoffs, while the Thunder have been one of the worst. Entering Game 1 of the Finals, Indiana was shooting 40.1% from behind the arc -- no other team was even at 38% -- and OKC was making just 33.6% of its attempts, which ranked 13th out of the 16 playoff teams. 

Though the Thunder were heavy favorites in this series, holding most of the advantages, it was clear the Pacers were a better outside shooting team. After watching their Game 1 comeback, perhaps that fact should have carried more weight. 

The Pacers shot 18 of 39 (46.2%) from downtown on Thursday, while the Thunder were 11 of 30 (36.7%). This was the 10th time in 17 playoff games that the Pacers have shot at least 40% from 3, and their 21-point advantage in that category was one of the main reasons they overcame their turnover problem. 

In the fourth quarter, the Pacers made six of their 10 3-point attempts. Toppin and Turner knocked down four in a two-and-a-half minute span that helped jumpstart their comeback, including one that Turner banked one in, while Aaron Nesmith made another big one and Andrew Nembhard gave Gilgeous-Alexander a dribbling clinic before burying one in his face.

If Indiana continues to make 3s at this clip, the Thunder are going to have a math problem that they may not be able to solve.

Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Pacers 111 -- Thunder 110

The comeback kings have done it again. The Indiana Pacers took Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals in thrilling fashion with a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winning jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining to give the Pacers a 1-0 series lead. 

The Thunder jumped in front early and built a double-digit lead in the first quarter behind their phenomenal defense. They remained in full control for nearly the entire game, but were unable to put the Pacers away, because despite forcing 24 turnovers and taking 16 more shots, their own offense was pretty rough outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. 

It still seemed as though the Thunder had done enough to come away with the win, however, especially after they went up by 15 early in the fourth quarter. The Pacers, however, had other ideas. They closed the game on a furious 32-16 run, and made six 3-pointers during that stretch. Their only lead of the game came on Haliburton's last-second shot. 

Haliburton finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and was one of six Pacers to score in double figures. Pascal Siakam added 19 points and 10 rebounds of his own. As a team, the Pacers shot 18 of 39 from 3-point range. 

Gilgeous-Alexander had 38 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Thunder, but no one else had more than 17 points. Thunder players besides Gilgeous-Alexander combined for 72 points on 25 of 68 (36.7%) shooting. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Haliburton does it again

WOW. The challenge was unsuccessful, giving the Thunder the ball back. On the ensuing possession, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a mid-range jumper. The Pacers got the rebound and elected not to call a timeout. Tyrese Haliburton then hit a pull-up jumper to put the Pacers in front with 0.3 seconds to play. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Pacers cut deficit to 1 ahead of crucial challenge

The Pacers just will not go away. They're now 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter and have cut the deficit all the way down to one with less than 30 seconds to play. We're now awaiting a crucial challenge. The ball was called out of bounds on Pascal Siakam, but the Pacers challenged. The ball was clearly out on Siakam, but there may have been a foul on Cason Wallace in the process. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Pacers hanging around, but running out of time

The Pacers have been the comeback kings during the playoffs, and are trying to pull off another remarkable one tonight in Game 1 of the Finals. They briefly had the deficit down to four, but the Thunder have pushed it back to nine with less than three minutes to play. The Pacers have looked much more comfortable in the fourth quarter, but are running out of time. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Williams' steal, slam gives Thunder biggest lead of the night

The Thunder just forced yet another turnover -- the Pacers' 23rd of the night -- and Jalen Williams took off the other way for a fastbreak slam to push the lead up to 15. This is the biggest advantage of the night for the Thunder, who finally appear to be pulling away. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Third quarter: Thunder 85 -- Pacers 76

The Thunder have been in full control all night long thanks to their incredible defense, but haven't been able to pull away because their own offense has been rough. While the Thunder have forced 21 turnovers and taken 21 more shots, they've only scored nine points off turnovers and are shooting 40.5%. 

The Pacers, as they've done all postseason, just keep hanging around. They briefly had the deficit down to six before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a massive 3-pointer right before the third-quarter buzzer. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Thunder 57 -- Pacers 45

The Thunder's defense continues to dominate. They've held the Pacers to just 45 points and forced a whopping 19  turnovers -- more than the Pacers' average of 12.7 per game for the playoffs -- which has helped them build a double-digit lead heading into the break. 

The only reason this game isn't a complete blowout is because the Thunder haven't been shooting the ball well. They're at 37% for the game, which is worse than the Pacers' 41.7% mark. However, the Thunder have taken 18 more shots thanks to their huge margin in the turnover battle. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a game-high 19 points but no one else on either team is in double figures. Lu Dort has also been terrific for the Thunder with nine points, four rebounds and four steals. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

First quarter: Thunder 29 -- Pacers 20

The Thunder have been the best defensive team in the league all season long, and their dominant first-quarter effort made it clear that won't suddenly change. They have the high-octane Pacers completely out of sorts, and built an early lead despite not shooting the ball that well themselves. 

The Pacers only turned the ball over 12.7 times per game through the first three rounds of the playoffs, but have nine in the first quarter. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 12 points to lead the way for the Thunder, but the rest of the team is just 6 of 15 from the field. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Wallace starts instead of Hartenstein for Thunder

Shortly before tip-off of Game 1 of the Finals, the Thunder surprised everyone by naming Cason Wallace as a starter instead of Isaiah Hartenstein, who had started their previous 16 playoff games. 

While the Thunder have rolled with their two-big lineup throughout the playoffs, they clearly thin, that Wallace, a second-year guard, is a better matchup against the Pacers' five-out, fast-paced offensive system. 

This is a big change, and it will be interesting to see if it pays off for the Thunder. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Thunder make starting five switch

The Finals have not yet started, but OKC coach Mark Daigneault has already made a notable change. The Thunder are starting wing Cason Wallace in Game 1 and big man Isaiah Hartenstein will come off the bench. The Thunder are going smaller against the high-pace Pacers.
