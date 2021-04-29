Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: New Orleans 27-35; Oklahoma City 21-41

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. OKC should still be feeling good after a victory, while New Orleans will be looking to right the ship.

On Tuesday, the Thunder narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Boston Celtics 119-115. The top scorer for Oklahoma City was small forward Luguentz Dort (24 points).

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for New Orleans as they fell 114-112 to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Despite the defeat, New Orleans got a solid performance out of point guard Lonzo Ball, who posted a triple-double on 16 points, 12 dimes, and 12 boards. That's Ball's first triple-double of the season.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 20 of their 30 home games.

The Thunder are now 21-41 while the Pelicans sit at 27-35. Two stats to keep an eye on: OKC is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 105.5 on average. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 114.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 20 games against New Orleans.