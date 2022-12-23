Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: New Orleans 19-12; Oklahoma City 14-18
What to Know
This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.5 points per matchup. They will stay at home another game and welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at Paycom Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Thunder were expected to lose against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Oklahoma City ultimately received the gift of a 101-98 win from a begrudging Portland squad. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (27 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma City.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans were able to grind out a solid victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, winning 126-117. New Orleans' point guard CJ McCollum looked sharp as he shot 7-for-14 from downtown and finished with 40 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma City is expected to win a tight contest Friday. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.
It was close but no cigar for Oklahoma City as they fell 105-101 to New Orleans in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe the Thunder will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 16 out of their last 25 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 28, 2022 - New Orleans 105 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Dec 26, 2021 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 15, 2021 - New Orleans 113 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Nov 10, 2021 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. New Orleans 100
- Apr 29, 2021 - New Orleans 109 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Jan 06, 2021 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. New Orleans 110
- Dec 31, 2020 - New Orleans 113 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Feb 13, 2020 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. New Orleans 118
- Dec 01, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. New Orleans 104
- Feb 14, 2019 - New Orleans 131 vs. Oklahoma City 122
- Jan 24, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Dec 12, 2018 - New Orleans 118 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Nov 05, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Apr 01, 2018 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104
- Feb 02, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Nov 20, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Feb 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 110
- Dec 04, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. New Orleans 92
- Feb 25, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Feb 11, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 95
- Nov 18, 2015 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. New Orleans 103