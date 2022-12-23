Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: New Orleans 19-12; Oklahoma City 14-18

What to Know

This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.5 points per matchup. They will stay at home another game and welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at Paycom Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Thunder were expected to lose against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Oklahoma City ultimately received the gift of a 101-98 win from a begrudging Portland squad. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (27 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans were able to grind out a solid victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, winning 126-117. New Orleans' point guard CJ McCollum looked sharp as he shot 7-for-14 from downtown and finished with 40 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma City is expected to win a tight contest Friday. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

It was close but no cigar for Oklahoma City as they fell 105-101 to New Orleans in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe the Thunder will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans

CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 16 out of their last 25 games against New Orleans.