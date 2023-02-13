The Oklahoma City Thunder (27-28) will return home from their three-game road trip when they face the New Orleans Pelicans (29-28) on Monday night. Oklahoma City won the final two games of its road trip, beating Portland by nine points on Friday. New Orleans had its three-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Cleveland, and it will try to avoid falling back to the .500 mark in this game.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 235.5.

Thunder vs. Pelicans spread: Thunder -2.5

Thunder vs. Pelicans over/under: 235.5 points

Thunder vs. Pelicans money line: Oklahoma City -140, New Orleans +118

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City has been consistently winning games since the beginning of January, and its success continued during its recent three-game road trip. The Thunder won the final two games of that trip, beating the Lakers and Trail Blazers. They spoiled LeBron James' historic night last Tuesday before adding a 138-129 win over Portland, scoring 130-plus points for the third time in four games.

Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 37.5 points per game against New Orleans this season, pouring in a career-high 44 points against the Pelicans on Dec. 23. He scored 44 points again on Friday, with all of the baskets coming in the paint against Portland. The Thunder have covered the spread in 13 of their last 17 games, while New Orleans is on a six-game road losing streak and lists CJ McCollum (ankle) as questionable to play.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans has won three of its last four games, picking up wins over the Lakers, Kings and Hawks before losing to Cleveland on Friday. The Pelicans blew out the Kings by 32 points last Sunday and added a 116-107 win over Atlanta last Tuesday. They are not going to have Zion Williamson available on Monday night, but Josh Richardson is expected to play after being acquired from San Antonio at the trade deadline.

Richardson has been a solid player this season, averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. The Pelicans won the first two meetings between these teams this season, despite Gilgeous-Alexander's performances. They have also won four of their last five games in Oklahoma City, so they will be confident coming into this game.

