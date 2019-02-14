Thunder vs. Pelicans odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from proven model on 41-26 run

MVP Candidate Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder look for their fifth straight win tonight as they travel to New Orleans to take on Anthony Davis and the Pelicans. The Pelicans are coming off of a 30-point loss at home to the Magic, in which Davis said the Pelicans "didn't seem interested." Can they bounce back in their final game before the All-Star Break, or will OKC cruise to another victory? Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Smoothie King Center. Sportsbooks list the Thunder as 4.5-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 237 in the latest Thunder vs. Pelicans odds. Before you make any Thunder vs. Pelicans picks, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model is well aware of how dominant the Thunder have been lately. While their third-ranked defensive efficiency this season is what they're known for, OKC has put on an offensive display in 2019. They've won 11 of their past 12 games, thanks in large part to an uncharacteristic 122 point scoring average during that time. No team has shot a better percentage from beyond the arc than the Thunder in 2019, and their 119.2 offensive rating during the 12-game sample just referenced also leads the league.

Paul George has been the engine behind their high-powered offensive attack, averaging an eye-popping 36 points during that 12-game stretch. He's averaged six made three pointers per game during that stretch on a white-hot 49.3% mark from downtown. The Pelicans have allowed the third most made three pointers and the fourth highest three point percentage, so don't look for OKC to cool down any time soon.

Just because OKC has looked unstoppable lately, doesn't mean it will cover the spread against the Pelicans, though.

The model is also well aware that the Thunder enter this game pretty banged-up, with two of their key contributors out. Both Dennis Schroder and Jerami Grant will miss this game, leaving OKC's winning streak looking pretty vulnerable. The drop off from Grant and Schroder to Patrick Patterson and Raymond Felton is a big one.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are getting healthy just in time for this matchup. Davis, Julius Randle and Jahlil Okafor have been re-inserted into the rotation after missing some time with injury, while Elfrid Payton has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for this one. The Pels have already beaten the Thunder at the Smoothie King Center once this season, and they had covered the spread in six of eight home games prior to their implosion against the Magic. Could this be a spot to target a bounce-back game from the Pelicans?

