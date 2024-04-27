The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead when they battle the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3 of their 2024 NBA playoffs first-round matchup on Saturday. The Thunder (57-25), who are coming off a 124-92 win in Game 2, have won four of five meetings with New Orleans this season. The Pelicans (49-33), who have lost four of their last five games, have played well on the road in 2023-24, going 28-14. OKC went 36-16 within the conference during the regular season, while New Orleans was 30-22. Zion Williamson (hamstring) remains out for New Orleans.

Tip-off from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City leads the all-time series 44-32, including a 2-0 edge in the playoffs. Oklahoma City is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Pelicans odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 209.5.

Pelicans vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -1.5

Pelicans vs. Thunder over/under: 209.5 points

Pelicans vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -120, New Orleans +100

NO: The Pelicans have hit the first-half money line in 55 of their last 82 games (+25.30 units)

OKC: The Thunder have hit the money line in 56 of their last 78 games (+18.60 units)

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has blistered the Pelicans in the first two games of the series. In Game 1, he poured in 28 points and added six rebounds and four assists. He followed that up with 33 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals on Wednesday. In 75 games during the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and two steals.

Also helping power Oklahoma City is forward Jalen Williams. He has scored in double figures in both postseason matchups, including a 21-point, seven-assist and five-rebound effort in the 32-point win in Game 2. He had 19 points, seven boards and four assists in the series opener. During the regular season, he averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 assists and four rebounds while connecting on 54% of his shots from the floor, including a blistering 42.7% from 3-point range. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Guard CJ McCollum has played well against the Thunder this season. In three regular-season games, he averaged 21.3 points, while adding 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 37.7 minutes. He poured in 20 points in the Game 1 loss, while adding six assists and three boards. He had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's loss. He registered two double-doubles during the regular season.

Small forward Brandon Ingram has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last 10 games, including a 24-point performance in a 105-98 win over the Sacramento Kings in the April 19 play-in game. He also added six boards and six assists. He is coming off an 18-point, four-rebound and three-assist effort in Wednesday's Game 2 loss. Ingram has played well against the Thunder throughout his career. In 19 career games against Oklahoma City, he is averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 30.4 minutes. See which team to pick here.

