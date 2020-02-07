Thunder vs. Pistons: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Detroit 19-34; Oklahoma City 31-20

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder since Nov. 24 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Pistons were able to grind out a solid victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, winning 116-108. Center Andre Drummond continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 31 points and 19 rebounds. Drummond has posted a double-double in each of his past five games.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Oklahoma City beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-103 on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for OKC was point guard Dennis Schroder, who had 30 points and six assists in addition to five boards.

Detroit is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 7-16 ATS when expected to lose.

When the two teams previously met in April of last year, Detroit lost to OKC on the road by a decisive 123-110 margin. Can Detroit avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.90

Odds

The Thunder are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Oklahoma City have won five out of their last eight games against Detroit.