Thunder vs. Pistons: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Thunder vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Detroit 19-34; Oklahoma City 31-20
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder since Nov. 24 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Pistons were able to grind out a solid victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, winning 116-108. Center Andre Drummond continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 31 points and 19 rebounds. Drummond has posted a double-double in each of his past five games.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Oklahoma City beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-103 on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for OKC was point guard Dennis Schroder, who had 30 points and six assists in addition to five boards.
Detroit is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 7-16 ATS when expected to lose.
When the two teams previously met in April of last year, Detroit lost to OKC on the road by a decisive 123-110 margin. Can Detroit avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.90
Odds
The Thunder are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won five out of their last eight games against Detroit.
- Apr 05, 2019 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Detroit 110
- Dec 03, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Detroit 83
- Jan 27, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Detroit 108
- Nov 24, 2017 - Detroit 99 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Nov 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Detroit 88
- Nov 14, 2016 - Detroit 104 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Mar 29, 2016 - Detroit 88 vs. Oklahoma City 82
- Nov 27, 2015 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Detroit 87
