Who's Playing

Detroit @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Detroit 16-59; Oklahoma City 37-39

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.51 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET March 29 at Paycom Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Thunder had to settle for a 137-134 defeat against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Oklahoma City to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the contest. Shooting guard Isaiah Joe (33 points), point guard Josh Giddey (31 points), and small forward Jalen Williams (31 points) were the top scorers for Oklahoma City. That makes it three consecutive games in which Josh Giddey has had at least ten rebounds. Giddey's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, falling 126-117. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Jaden Ivey, who had 32 points and eight assists along with eight boards.

This next game looks promising for Oklahoma City, who are favored by a full 11 points. Now might not be the best time to take Oklahoma City against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The Thunder came up short against the Pistons in the teams' previous meeting last November, falling 112-103. Maybe Oklahoma City will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.60

Odds

The Thunder are a big 11-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as an 11.5-point favorite.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 15 games against Detroit.