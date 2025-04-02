The Oklahoma City Thunder (63-12) will aim to win their 11th straight game when they host the Detroit Pistons (42-33) on Wednesday. OKC's current winning streak includes a 113-107 win against the Pistons when these teams met in Detroit on March 15. Meanwhile, the Pistons had a three-game winning streak snapped their last time out when they fell 123-104 in a raucous bout with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Pistons odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 232. Oklahoma City is listed at -901 on the money line (risk $901 to win $100), while Detroit is listed at +599 (risk $100 to win $599).

Thunder vs. Pistons spread: OKC -13.5

Thunder vs. Pistons over/under: 232 points

Thunder vs. Pistons money line: OKC -901, Detroit +599

OKC: The Thunder have covered the spread in 10 straight games

DET: The Pistons have covered in two of their last three games

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons may miss star guard Cade Cunningham (doubtful, calf) for a fifth straight game and have already fallen to red-hot OKC once this season. However, this playoff contender has covered the spread in two of the its last three games, including a gutsy 133-122 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers as the 6.5-point underdog.

Detroit is 10th in the league in defensive rating and is a top team in minimizing opposing rebounds. With Chet Holmgren not playing at 100%, the Pistons have a better chance at lessening the damage OKC's offense can do. Additionally, Detroit is 23-13-2 against the spread (ATS) on the road, which is the fourth-best cover rate in the league.

Why the Thunder can cover

OKC has covered the spread in each of the 10 games in its current winning streak. It is 34-5 outright and 25-11-2 ATS at Paycom Center, last dropping a home game on the tail end of a back-to-back with the Denver Nuggets on March 10.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company have also covered the last three times they have been double-digit favorites, including a 15-point spread in a 145-117 victory against the Chicago Bulls their last time out. OKC is hot enough right now that it could sweep the season series against Detroit and cover in the process, especially with Detroit potentially without its best player in Cunningham.

