The Detroit Pistons (16-59) will try to snap a six-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) on Wednesday night. Detroit has lost five of those games by double digits and is in last place in the Eastern Conference. Oklahoma City has dropped three of its last four games, falling to Charlotte in a 137-134 thriller on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 232. Before entering any Pistons vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 70-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Pistons spread: Thunder -11.5

Thunder vs. Pistons over/under: 232 points

Thunder vs. Pistons money line: Oklahoma City -650, Detroit +460

Thunder vs. Pistons picks: See picks here

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City is tied with Dallas for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament, so it has a motivational edge over the skidding Pistons on Wednesday. Detroit has lost six straight games and 17 of its last 18 overall, sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Pistons have lost each of their last six games by at least nine points, covering the spread just one time during that stretch.

Oklahoma City was without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) on Tuesday, but he has a chance to return on Wednesday night. He leads the Thunder with 31.3 points, 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game, while Josh Giddey is adding 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Oklahoma City has covered the spread in eight of its last 11 games against Eastern Conference opponents. OKC also gets to face an undermanned Pistons squad down six players, including Cade Cunningham (shin), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) and Isaiah Stewart (shoulder).

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit snapped a five-game losing streak against the spread when it stayed within double digits against Milwaukee on Monday night. Rookie guard Jaden Ivey had 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, shooting 9 of 19 from the floor. Center Jalen Duren posted a double-double off the bench with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, knocking down 8 of 11 shots.

Oklahoma City has lost three of its last four games and is dealing with a tremendous amount of pressure on Wednesday night, especially on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Thunder were 10-point favorites in their 137-134 loss to Charlotte on Tuesday, giving up a career-high 43 points to P.J. Washington. Detroit has won four of the last five meetings between these teams and has covered in six of the last seven head-to-head matchups.

How to make Pistons vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Thunder vs. Pistons spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.