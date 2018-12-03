Thunder vs. Pistons: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

It's been a strange season so far in the NBA, and nothing exemplifies that more than Monday night's matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons being a contest between two of the hottest teams in the league.

OKC enters having won two in a row, and seven of their last 10 games to rise to third place in the West, just half a game behind the Clippers and Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Pistons are surging in the East, having won five straight, and eight of their last 10 to get to fourth in the conference.

Each team will be eager to continue their strong run of play when they meet in downtown Detroit on NBA TV.

How to watch Thunder at Pistons

Date: Monday, Dec. 3

Monday, Dec. 3 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA TV add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA TV add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Thunder -2.5

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Thunder: Russell Westbrook has missed a number of games, Andre Roberson -- who unfortunately just suffered another setback -- hasn't played at all, but the Thunder have just kept rolling along this season. Taking advantage of a bit of a soft schedule the past few weeks, they've racked up wins in eight of their last 10 games, and are now just half a game out of first place in the West. Westbrook is just two-tenths of an assist per game away from averaging a triple-double yet again, the acquisition of Dennis Schroder has worked out, and Jerami Grant has emerged as a solid rotation player.

Pistons: Well the Pistons' bet to go all-in on Blake Griffin appears to be working out so far. In his first full season with the team, Griffin has been incredible, averaging 24.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and five assists per game, while shooting over 36 percent from downtown. In the past few weeks, they've taken down the Raptors, Rockets and Warriors. This upcoming stretch will test them though, as after their matchup with the Thunder they have a brutal stretch of games against the Bucks, Sixers, Pelicans, Sixers, Hornets, Celtics and Bucks. If they can come out of that gauntlet alive, then this Pistons team might be for real.

Game prediction, pick

This is a bit of a tough one to predict, as both teams are coming in playing some great basketball. In the end, though, we're going to rely on the Thunder's elite defense and take them to cover on the road.