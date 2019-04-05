Thunder vs. Pistons: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

With less than a week remaining in the regular season, the Detroit Pistons still don't know who they'll be matched up with in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Pistons currently sit in sixth place in the East and can't go any higher regardless of how many games they win to finish off the regular season. Detroit holds just a half-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic and a full game up on the Miami Heat as the four teams battle for the final three playoff spots.

On the other hand, the Oklahoma City Thunder need to finish strong with just four games remaining on their regular season schedule. Oklahoma City was one of the top teams in the Western Conference throughout the bulk of the season, but a recent rough stretch dropped the Thunder in the standings. Now they find themselves in seventh place in the West and only have a half-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs. They don't want to meet the Warriors in the first round.

How to watch Pistons at Thunder

Date: Friday, April 5

Friday, April 5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

GameTracker Odds: Thunder -8.5

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Pistons: Blake Griffin helps make up one of the more dominant frontcourts that the NBA has to offer. However, Griffin missed Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers with left knee soreness. The star forward is being listed as questionable against the Thunder, so if he's able to go, Detroit definitely could be in a position to steal a game on the road.

Thunder: Oklahoma City had dropped seven of its last nine games prior to a win over the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week. In that game, Russell Westbrook carried the Thunder in every way, shape and form as he became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to register 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 20 assists in a game. Westbrook will have to continue to carry the load as the Thunder need to keep winning if they want to avoid being the final seed in the Western Conference.

Game prediction, pick

The Thunder need to keep winning if they want to avoid an opening-round matchup against the Warriors. Some home cooking could be just what the doctor ordered for Oklahoma City in what should be a victory.