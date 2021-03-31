Who's Playing

Toronto @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Toronto 18-29; Oklahoma City 19-27

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET March 31 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. If the game is anything like the Raptors' 130-121 victory from their previous meeting in January of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The matchup between Toronto and the Detroit Pistons on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Toronto falling 118-104 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of small forward OG Anunoby, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City has to be hurting after a devastating 127-106 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Oklahoma City was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The top scorer for the Thunder was power forward Aleksej Pokusevski (21 points).

The Raptors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last ten games against Toronto.