Who's Playing
Toronto @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Toronto 18-29; Oklahoma City 19-27
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET March 31 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. If the game is anything like the Raptors' 130-121 victory from their previous meeting in January of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The matchup between Toronto and the Detroit Pistons on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Toronto falling 118-104 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of small forward OG Anunoby, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City has to be hurting after a devastating 127-106 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Oklahoma City was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The top scorer for the Thunder was power forward Aleksej Pokusevski (21 points).
The Raptors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won six out of their last ten games against Toronto.
- Jan 15, 2020 - Toronto 130 vs. Oklahoma City 121
- Dec 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Toronto 97
- Mar 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Toronto 109
- Mar 20, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Mar 18, 2018 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Toronto 125
- Dec 27, 2017 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Toronto 107
- Mar 16, 2017 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Toronto 102
- Nov 09, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Mar 28, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 04, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Oklahoma City 98