Thunder vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 29 predictions from advanced computer model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 22-10 overall and 13-4 at home, while Oklahoma City is 15-15 overall and 5-9 on the road. The Thunder are gunning for their 11th win in 15 games -- and sixth in seven. The Thunder have won four in a row and seven of their past 10 games in Toronto. The Raptors, meanwhile, have lost two of their past three games. Toronto is favored by four-points in the latest Raptors vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 210.5.

The Raptors are coming off an impressive 113-97 victory over the Celtics on Saturday. The Raptors can attribute much of their success to Kyle Lowry, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 30 points and seven dimes, and Patrick McCaw, who had a season-best 18 points and season-high eight assists in addition to seven rebounds. Serge Ibaka had 20 points and 10 rebounds in Toronto's victory.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Thunder ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday. They won 104-102 over Charlotte. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 27 points in Oklahoma City's victory. The Oklahoma City bench has outscored the opposition's reserves in 24 of 31 games this season. The Thunder are 14-10 in those games.

On Friday, the Thunder's bench outscored the Hornets' bench 47-26. Guard Dennis Schroder, the Thunder's top reserve, is questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury. He has five consecutive 20-point games off the bench, a franchise record.

