The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Paycom Center. The Thunder are 4-7 overall and 3-3 at home, while Toronto is 7-5 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Raptors are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, while the Thunder are 13th in the West as they continue to build for their future.

However, Oklahoma City has won and covered in six of its last 10 head-to-head meetings with the Raptors and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on a tear with 30 points or more in five of his last six games. Toronto is favored by 5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 219.5.

Thunder vs. Raptors spread: Thunder +5

Thunder vs. Raptors over/under: 219.5 points

Thunder vs. Raptors money line: Oklahoma City +175, Toronto -210

What you need to know about the Thunder

OKC fought the good fight in its overtime matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 136-132. The game was a 55-55 toss-up at halftime, but Oklahoma City was outplayed the rest of the way. A silver lining for the Thunder was the play of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 39 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been stuffing the stat sheet all season long as he enters Friday's contest averaging 31.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. With No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren out for the year after undergoing Lisfranc surgery, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to carry a heavy load for the franchise on a nightly basis.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, Toronto beat the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Wednesday. It was another big night for Toronto's point guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 7-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points. VanVleet is shooting 42.1% from the 3-point line this season and is averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

OG Anunoby also had a big game for the Raptors in the win over the Rockets, as he poured in 27 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and picking up three steals. With Pascal Siakam out (adductor), those two veterans will have to continue picking up the slack as Toronto looks to stay competitive in the East.

