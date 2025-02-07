The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Toronto Raptors on Friday at the Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is 40-9 overall and 23-3 at home, while Toronto is 16-35 overall and 4-19 on the road. The Thunder, led by MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, sit atop the Western Conference standings. OKC enters Friday on a three-game winning streak after blowing out the Phoenix Suns 140-109 in their last outing. The Raptors have dropped two straight, including a 138-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in their last game. Jakob Poeltl (hip) and RJ Barrett (concussion) are out for Toronto.

Thunder vs. Raptors spread: Thunder -19

Thunder vs. Raptors over/under: 230 points

Thunder vs. Raptors money line: Thunder: -2500, Raptors: +1160

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder have been dominant this season, and enter Friday holding a six-game lead in the race for the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. OKC notched its third win in a row on Wednesday, blowing out the Phoenix Suns 140-109. Oklahoma City has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won 15 games by 19 points or more this season.

It was another big night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who went 18 for 29 en route to 50 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists. SGA is currently the heavy betting favorite to win this year's NBA MVP award. The former Kentucky standout is averaging 32.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game this season.

Why the Raptors can cover

Meanwhile, the Raptors suffered their biggest loss since December 31, 2024 on Wednesday. Their 138-107 loss to the Grizzlies might stick with them for a while. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Toronto in their matchups with Memphis: they've now lost three in a row to the Grizzlies.

Toronto is currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Raptors enter Friday, 5.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in games. Despite their struggles in the win/loss column, the Raptors have performed well against the spread, going 28-21-2 ATS thus far.

How to make Thunder vs. Raptors picks

