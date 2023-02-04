Who's Playing

Houston @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Houston 13-39; Oklahoma City 24-27

What to Know

This Saturday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.87 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Paycom Center.

Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 117-111 to the Toronto Raptors. Despite the defeat, the Rockets got a solid performance out of small forward Eric Gordon, who had 28 points and five assists.

Oklahoma City is out to make up for these teams' game on Wednesday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 112-106 to Houston. Oklahoma City's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds, and point guard Josh Giddey, who had 20 points and eight assists along with eight boards.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Thunder are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 22 out of their last 39 games against Oklahoma City.