Who's Playing
Houston @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Houston 13-39; Oklahoma City 24-27
What to Know
This Saturday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.87 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Paycom Center.
Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 117-111 to the Toronto Raptors. Despite the defeat, the Rockets got a solid performance out of small forward Eric Gordon, who had 28 points and five assists.
Oklahoma City is out to make up for these teams' game on Wednesday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 112-106 to Houston. Oklahoma City's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds, and point guard Josh Giddey, who had 20 points and eight assists along with eight boards.
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Thunder are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 22 out of their last 39 games against Oklahoma City.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Houston 112 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Nov 26, 2022 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Dec 01, 2021 - Houston 114 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Nov 29, 2021 - Houston 102 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Nov 17, 2021 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Houston 89
- Oct 22, 2021 - Houston 124 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- Mar 21, 2021 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Houston 112
- Feb 03, 2021 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Houston 87
- Feb 01, 2021 - Houston 136 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Sep 02, 2020 - Houston 104 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Aug 31, 2020 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Houston 100
- Aug 29, 2020 - Houston 114 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Aug 24, 2020 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 114
- Aug 22, 2020 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Houston 107
- Aug 20, 2020 - Houston 111 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Aug 18, 2020 - Houston 123 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Jan 20, 2020 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107
- Jan 09, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Houston 92
- Oct 28, 2019 - Houston 116 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Apr 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 111
- Feb 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 112
- Dec 25, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Nov 08, 2018 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Houston 80
- Apr 07, 2018 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 06, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Dec 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107
- Apr 25, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2017 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Apr 21, 2017 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Houston 113
- Apr 19, 2017 - Houston 115 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Apr 16, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 26, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Jan 05, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 09, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Nov 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Houston 103
- Apr 03, 2016 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Mar 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Houston 107
- Jan 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 02, 2015 - Houston 110 vs. Oklahoma City 105