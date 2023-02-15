Who's Playing

Houston @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Houston 13-44; Oklahoma City 27-29

What to Know

The Houston Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.89 points per matchup before their game Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Paycom Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. If the contest is anything like their 153-121 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

On Monday, Houston lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on the road by a decisive 123-104 margin. A silver lining for the Rockets was the play of shooting guard Jalen Green, who had 29 points. Green hadn't helped his team much against the Miami Heat last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Oklahoma City had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the New Orleans Pelicans, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. Oklahoma City fell just short of New Orleans by a score of 103-100. Oklahoma City's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Jalen Williams, who had 22 points in addition to seven boards.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Houston's opponents whenever they hit the road.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Thunder are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 22 out of their last 40 games against Oklahoma City.