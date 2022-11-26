The Houston Rockets will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 4-14 overall and 2-5 at home, while Oklahoma City is 8-11 overall and 3-6 on the road. These are the two youngest rosters in the NBA and both teams are hoping to show signs of improvement while remaining in the NBA Draft Lottery sweepstakes for expected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.

Houston won and covered in three of its four head-to-head meetings with the Thunder last season. However, Oklahoma City is favored by 2 points in the latest Rockets vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 231.5.

Rockets vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -2

Rockets vs. Thunder over/under: 231.5 points

Rockets vs. Thunder money line: Houston +110, Oklahoma City -130

What you need to know about the Rockets

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rockets beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-122 on Friday. Houston got the win thanks in large part to several key players, and small forward Garrison Mathews picked up 20 points off the bench to become one of four Rockets to reach 20 points on the night. Jalen Green led the team with 30 points while both Kenyon Martin Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. scored 21.

But the story of that game was really told by the rebounding numbers as Houston beat Atlanta 59-28 on the glass. The Rockets had a staggering offensive rebound percentage of 50.0 and Martin led the way with 15 rebounds on the night, including five on the offensive glass. Houston enters Saturday leading the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage (30.4).

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma City ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday with a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls. The score was all tied up at the break 59-59, but Oklahoma City was the better team in the second half. It was another big night for Thunder shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.0 points, 6.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game and has regularly put the Thunder on his back for long stretches. Josh Giddey also had a stat-stuffing night with 10 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to finish just shy of his second triple-double this season.

