The Houston Rockets (37-23) will get another shot at the Oklahoma City Thunder (49-11) when they meet in a Western Conference showdown on Monday night. Houston has lost two of the first three meetings between these teams this season, but all three of those outings came in 2024. The Rockets are in fifth place in the Western Conference standings after losing to Sacramento on Saturday. Oklahoma City holds a commanding 10.5-game lead for first place in the conference, and it is riding a three-game winning streak.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Paycom Center. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Rockets odds, while the over/under is 228.5 points.

Thunder vs. Rockets spread: Thunder -9.5

Thunder vs. Rockets over/under: 228.5 points

Thunder vs. Rockets money line: Thunder: -442, Rockets: +341

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City has been the best team in the NBA this season, leading the league in defensive rating. The Thunder are clicking on offense as well, averaging 133 points over their last six games. They have won five of those six outings since the All-Star break, including a 146-132 win at San Antonio on Sunday night.

The Thunder's previous season high for points in a game was 144, but they surpassed that total while extending their winning streak to three games. Jalen Williams scored a career-high 41 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points, with neither player committing a turnover. Oklahoma City is 15-2 in its last 17 home games, while Houston has only covered the spread three times in its last 11 games.

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston will provide a challenge for Oklahoma City's offense, as the Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in defensive rating. They are coming off a 113-103 loss to Sacramento on Saturday, but they had a day off to prepare for this game. Fred VanVleet (ankle) has been ruled out for this game, while Steven Adams (ankle), Dillon Brooks (knee), Tari Eason (leg), Alperen Sengun (back) and Amen Thompson (shoulder) are all questionable.

Shooting guard Jalen Green leads Houston with 21.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, scoring more than 20 points in five straight outings. Sengun had 20 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in a win over Oklahoma City on Dec. 1. The Rockets have won 11 of their last 13 games in the month of March.

