Thunder vs. Rockets score: James Harden leads Houston to comeback win over OKC on NBA Christmas Day
The Thunder didn't have an answer for Harden in the second half
The Houston Rockets pulled out an impressive comeback 113-109 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Christmas Day.
Despite trailing by eight at halftime, the Rockets bounced back in the second half, thanks largely to another monster performance from James Harden, who tallied his seventh consecutive 30-plus point game; second all-time in Rockets franchise history, behind only Moses Malone's streak during the 1981-82 season. Clint Capela also gave the Rockets a big boost, as he set an NBA Christmas Day record with 23 rebounds.
The Thunder had four players in double figures, but ultimately it wasn't enough. Although Russell Westbrook did make some NBA history during the game, as he passed Scottie Pippen for the most career steals on Christmas with 25 (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
