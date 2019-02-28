Thunder vs. Sixers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 46-32 roll

The short-handed 76ers hope to avoid a 20th straight loss to the Thunder when the contenders clash in Oklahoma City on Thursday. It's an 8 p.m. ET tipoff from Chesapeake Energy Arena. Philly, coming off a 1-point win in New Orleans on Monday, will be without big men Joel Embiid and Boban Marjanovic due to injuries. The Thunder enter on a two-game skid but remain third in the Western Conference. Bookmakers list OKC as a 7.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Thunder odds, with the over-under for total points set at 239. Before you make any Sixers vs. Thunder picks and NBA predictions, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in OKC's dominance over the Sixers, which includes four straight covers. The Thunder bring a dynamic duo that typically goes off for big numbers at home. Russell Westbrook is averaging 22.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 10.9 assists, while Paul George ranks second in the NBA with 28.6 points per game. George gets to the charity stripe repeatedly and has drained 31 of his last 33 foul shots.

But just because Oklahoma City has dominated the series doesn't mean it'll cover the Sixers vs. Thunder spread on Thursday.

Although Philly hasn't had Embiid (sore left knee) since the All-Star Break, the Sixers have won three of four and are fourth in the loaded Eastern Conference. Trade acquisition Tobias Harris is averaging 20.4 points and 8.1 rebounds, providing an effective complement to Ben Simmons (17 ppg, 7.8 apg) and Jimmy Butler (18.5 ppg). Harris had 29 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 111-110 win over the Pelicans.

The only previous meeting this season saw OKC prevail 117-115 in Philly, with the 76ers covering as 2.5-point underdogs. Now the 76ers, who have won four of their past five road games, are getting five more points from sportsbooks.

