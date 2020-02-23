Thunder vs. Spurs: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: San Antonio 24-31; Oklahoma City 34-22

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are staying on the road Sunday to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

San Antonio beat the Utah Jazz 113-104 this past Friday. San Antonio point guard Dejounte Murray looked sharp as he had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 48-48 at the half for Oklahoma City and the Denver Nuggets this past Friday, but Oklahoma City stepped up in the second half for a 113-101 victory. OKC can attribute much of their success to center Steven Adams, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 17 boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Adams has had at least ten rebounds.

The Spurs aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

San Antonio was able to grind out a solid win over Oklahoma City the last time the two teams met in February, winning 114-106. Will San Antonio repeat their success, or do the Thunder have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.90

Odds

The Thunder are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Oklahoma City.