Thunder vs. Spurs: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Thunder vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: San Antonio 24-31; Oklahoma City 34-22
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are staying on the road Sunday to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
San Antonio beat the Utah Jazz 113-104 this past Friday. San Antonio point guard Dejounte Murray looked sharp as he had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 48-48 at the half for Oklahoma City and the Denver Nuggets this past Friday, but Oklahoma City stepped up in the second half for a 113-101 victory. OKC can attribute much of their success to center Steven Adams, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 17 boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Adams has had at least ten rebounds.
The Spurs aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
San Antonio was able to grind out a solid win over Oklahoma City the last time the two teams met in February, winning 114-106. Will San Antonio repeat their success, or do the Thunder have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.90
Odds
The Thunder are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Oklahoma City.
- Feb 11, 2020 - San Antonio 114 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Jan 02, 2020 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. San Antonio 103
- Nov 07, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Mar 02, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Jan 12, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. San Antonio 112
- Jan 10, 2019 - San Antonio 154 vs. Oklahoma City 147
- Mar 29, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. San Antonio 94
- Dec 03, 2017 - Oklahoma City 90 vs. San Antonio 87
- Nov 17, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Mar 31, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. San Antonio 92
- Jan 31, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- May 12, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. San Antonio 99
- May 10, 2016 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. San Antonio 91
- May 08, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. San Antonio 97
- May 06, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- May 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 30, 2016 - San Antonio 124 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Apr 12, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Mar 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 12, 2016 - San Antonio 93 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Oct 28, 2015 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. San Antonio 106
