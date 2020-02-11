Thunder vs. Spurs: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: San Antonio 22-31; Oklahoma City 32-21

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (11-11), but not for long. The Spurs might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. San Antonio staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

San Antonio came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, falling 127-120. San Antonio was up 67-53 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. San Antonio's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 33 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Thunder were just a bucket shy of a win on Sunday and fell 112-111 to the Boston Celtics. Center Steven Adams had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.

The losses put the Spurs at 22-31 and Oklahoma City at 32-21. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Antonio enters the game with only 19 fouls per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Thunder are even better: they come into the contest boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.7. We'll see if that edge gives Oklahoma City a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Thunder are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City and San Antonio both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.