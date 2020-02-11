Thunder vs. Spurs: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Thunder vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: San Antonio 22-31; Oklahoma City 32-21
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (11-11), but not for long. The Spurs might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. San Antonio staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
San Antonio came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, falling 127-120. San Antonio was up 67-53 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. San Antonio's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 33 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Thunder were just a bucket shy of a win on Sunday and fell 112-111 to the Boston Celtics. Center Steven Adams had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.
The losses put the Spurs at 22-31 and Oklahoma City at 32-21. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Antonio enters the game with only 19 fouls per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Thunder are even better: they come into the contest boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.7. We'll see if that edge gives Oklahoma City a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Thunder are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City and San Antonio both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.
- Jan 02, 2020 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. San Antonio 103
- Nov 07, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Mar 02, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Jan 12, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. San Antonio 112
- Jan 10, 2019 - San Antonio 154 vs. Oklahoma City 147
- Mar 29, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. San Antonio 94
- Dec 03, 2017 - Oklahoma City 90 vs. San Antonio 87
- Nov 17, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Mar 31, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. San Antonio 92
- Jan 31, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- May 12, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. San Antonio 99
- May 10, 2016 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. San Antonio 91
- May 08, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. San Antonio 97
- May 06, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- May 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 30, 2016 - San Antonio 124 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Apr 12, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Mar 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 12, 2016 - San Antonio 93 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Oct 28, 2015 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. San Antonio 106
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS: Feb. 11 picks, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Knicks targeting Van Gundy, Thibs?
Mike Miller took over as head coach after the Knicks fired David Fizdale in December
-
Raptors make it 15 straight wins
The Raptors now have the longest winning streak of any Canadian franchise in a major American...
-
NBA DFS stacks, DK picks for Feb. 11
Jacob Gibbs just revealed the top NBA DFS stacks to target.
-
Pelicans vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Pelicans vs. Blazers game 10,000 times.
-
NBA All-Star Weekend participant tracker
Here's the latest on each event during All-Star Weekend and who will be participating
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant