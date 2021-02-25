Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: San Antonio 16-11; Oklahoma City 12-19

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena after having had a few days off. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

San Antonio didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets on the road last week as they won 122-110. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 33-17 deficit. Point guard Dejounte Murray and point guard Derrick White were among the main playmakers for the Spurs as the former posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six assists and the latter had 25 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between Oklahoma City and the Miami Heat on Monday was not particularly close, with Oklahoma City falling 108-94. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of small forward Luguentz Dort, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

San Antonio's victory lifted them to 16-11 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 12-19. We'll see if San Antonio can repeat their recent success or if the Thunder bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 1-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Oklahoma City.

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

George Hill: Out (Thumb)

Trevor Ariza: Out (Personal)

Injury Report for San Antonio