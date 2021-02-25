Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: San Antonio 16-11; Oklahoma City 12-19
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena after having had a few days off. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
San Antonio didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets on the road last week as they won 122-110. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 33-17 deficit. Point guard Dejounte Murray and point guard Derrick White were among the main playmakers for the Spurs as the former posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six assists and the latter had 25 points.
Meanwhile, the contest between Oklahoma City and the Miami Heat on Monday was not particularly close, with Oklahoma City falling 108-94. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of small forward Luguentz Dort, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
San Antonio's victory lifted them to 16-11 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 12-19. We'll see if San Antonio can repeat their recent success or if the Thunder bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 1-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Antonio have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Oklahoma City.
- Jan 12, 2021 - San Antonio 112 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Feb 23, 2020 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. San Antonio 103
- Feb 11, 2020 - San Antonio 114 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Jan 02, 2020 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. San Antonio 103
- Nov 07, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Mar 02, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Jan 12, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. San Antonio 112
- Jan 10, 2019 - San Antonio 154 vs. Oklahoma City 147
- Mar 29, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. San Antonio 94
- Dec 03, 2017 - Oklahoma City 90 vs. San Antonio 87
- Nov 17, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Mar 31, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. San Antonio 92
- Jan 31, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- May 12, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. San Antonio 99
- May 10, 2016 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. San Antonio 91
- May 08, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. San Antonio 97
- May 06, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- May 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 30, 2016 - San Antonio 124 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Apr 12, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Mar 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 12, 2016 - San Antonio 93 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Oct 28, 2015 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. San Antonio 106
Injury Report for Oklahoma City
- George Hill: Out (Thumb)
- Trevor Ariza: Out (Personal)
Injury Report for San Antonio
- Rudy Gay: Out (Covid-19)
- DeMar DeRozan: Out (Personal)
- Quinndary Weatherspoon: Out (Covid-19)
- Derrick White: Out (Covid-19)
- Devin Vassell: Out (Covid-19)
- Keldon Johnson: Out (Covid-19)