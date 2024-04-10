The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference clash at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is 54-25 overall and 30-8 at home, while San Antonio is 20-59 overall and 10-30 on the road. The Thunder are currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, while the Spurs have the worst record in the West and the fourth-worst record in the NBA.

The Thunder have won and covered the spread in five of the last six head-to-head matchups between these two franchises. Oklahoma City is favored by 15.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 226.5 points.

Thunder vs. Spurs spread: Thunder -15.5

Thunder vs. Spurs over/under: 226.5 points

Thunder vs. Spurs money line: Thunder: -1429, Spurs: +791

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder walked away with a 112-105 victory over the Kings on Tuesday. The win was all the more spectacular given Oklahoma City was down by 20 with 32 seconds left in the second quarter. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off for the Thunder, scoring 40 points with seven rebounds and two steals.

Oklahoma City won the turnover battle 17-13 and played stifling defense, limiting the Kings to just 34.4% shooting from the floor as a team. The Thunder now rank eighth in the NBA in defensive rating (115.4) and are third in the league in field-goal percentage allowed (45.7%). See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Spurs and the Grizzlies played on Tuesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 217-point over/under. The Spurs strolled past the Grizzlies 102-87. San Antonio had six different players reach double-figures in scoring in the game.

Victor Wembanyama stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and seven blocked shots. Meanwhile, Sandro Mamukelashvili had a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds. The Spurs limited the Grizzlies to just 34.7% shooting in the victory. Keldon Johnson (foot) missed Tuesday's game, and his status is uncertain for Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Spurs might be without Wembanyama in this one, as he's currently listed as questionable (rest). On the year, Wembanyama has averaged 21.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Thunder are 5-2 against the spread in their last 7 games when the spread was between -16.5 to -13.5.

The Thunder are 24-14 against the spread in their last 38 games when at home.

The Spurs are 35-35-1 against the spread in their last 71 games when not the favorite.

