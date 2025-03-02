The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best record in the Western Conference and they'll visit the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. Oklahoma City is 48-11 on the season, just one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the best record in the NBA. Meanwhile, San Antonio is 25-33 overall and is 13th in the Western Confernce standings. The Thunder have won and covered the spread in seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Spurs.

Tipoff from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 7 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Thunder odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 236.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Spurs vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -13.5

Spurs vs. Thunder over/under: 236.5 points

Spurs vs. Thunder money line: San Antonio +593, Oklahoma City -893

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio ended a four-game losing streak with a 130-128 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. With Victor Wembanyama (blood clot) out for the season, the Spurs leaned heavily on their bench in the victory over the Grizzlies. San Antonio used a nine-man rotation and all four players coming off the bench scored at least 14 points.

Rookie Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 24 points off the bench in the win and San Antonio shot 52.1% from the floor as a team. The Spurs were 5.5-point road underdogs against Memphis and have also won 10 of their last 14 at home against the Thunder. See which team to pick here.

Why the Thunder can cover

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City extended its lead in the Western Conference standings to 9.5 games on Friday with a 135-119 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 31 points in the victory, while Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams both added 20 points.

Isaiah Hartenstein also had 13 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 27 minutes off the bench. The Thunder have covered the spread in two of their last three games as double-digit road favorites and are also 6-2 ATS over their last eight games against Southwest Division opponents. See which team to pick here.

