The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to stay perfect in 2024 NBA Cup play when they battle the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Oklahoma City opened tournament play with a 99-83 win over Phoenix, while San Antonio dropped a 120-115 decision to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder (11-3), who lead the Northwest Division, are 4-1 on the road this season and have a plus-11.9-point differential. The Spurs (6-8), who are fourth in the Southwest Division, are 5-3 on their home court and have a minus-1 point differential. Oklahoma City's Alex Caruso (hip) and Chet Holmgren (hip) are both out, while San Antonio's Devin Vassell (foot) is questionable, Victor Wembanyama (knee) doubtful and Jeremy Sochan (thumb) out.

Tip-off from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs lead the all-time regular-season series 101-88, but the Thunder have won seven of eight, including a 105-93 triumph on Oct. 30 in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 223.5.

Thunder vs. Spurs spread: Thunder -9.5

Thunder vs. Spurs over/under: 223.5 points

Thunder vs. Spurs money line: Thunder -398, Spurs +314

OKC: The Thunder have hit the money line in 66 of their last 94 games (+15.60 units)

SA: The Spurs have hit the money line in 17 of their last 37 games (+17.55 units)

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to power the Oklahoma City offense. In 14 starts, he is averaging 28.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks. He is coming off a 36-point and eight-assist effort in a 121-119 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. He poured in 45 points, while dishing out nine assists and adding five steals in a 134-128 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 11.

Forward Jalen Williams has scored 20 or more points in nine of 14 games this season, including 27 on Sunday. He nearly registered a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 124-122 loss at Denver on Nov. 6. He scored a season-high 31 points, while adding seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in a 106-88 win over New Orleans on Nov. 13. For the year, he is averaging 20.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 32.2 minutes of action. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

Forward Julian Champagnie has 14 starts for San Antonio and is one of six players who are averaging double-figure scoring. In 28.2 minutes per game, he is averaging 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is connecting on 43.5% of his field goals, including 37.1% from 3-point range, and 84.6% from the free throw line. He scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed five rebounds in a 113-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 4.

Point guard Chris Paul is another solid scoring option for the Spurs. In 14 starts, Paul is averaging 10.4 points, 8.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 28.3 minutes. He is connecting on 46.4% of his field goals, including 38% from 3-point range, and has hit all 17 free throws on the year. He has five double-doubles, including an 11-point and 11-assist effort in Friday's loss to the Lakers. See which team to pick here.

