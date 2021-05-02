Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Phoenix 45-18; Oklahoma City 21-43
What to Know
This Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.27 points per matchup. They are getting right back to it as they host the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET May 2 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Phoenix should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Thunder will be looking to regain their footing.
It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 152-95 bruising that OKC suffered against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday. OKC was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 82-46. Shooting guard Charlie Brown had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just eight points.
Meanwhile, the Suns made easy work of the Utah Jazz this past Friday and carried off a 121-100 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Phoenix had established a 96-72 advantage. They relied on the efforts of shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 31 points, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 18 points.
Oklahoma City is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 22 of their 32 home games.
Oklahoma City took a serious blow against Phoenix in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 140-103. Maybe OKC will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a big 15-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.
- Apr 02, 2021 - Phoenix 140 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Jan 27, 2021 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Phoenix 97
- Aug 10, 2020 - Phoenix 128 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Jan 31, 2020 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Phoenix 107
- Dec 20, 2019 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Phoenix 108
- Dec 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Phoenix 102
- Nov 17, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Phoenix 100
- Nov 12, 2018 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Phoenix 101
- Oct 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 08, 2018 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Phoenix 87
- Mar 02, 2018 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Phoenix 116
- Jan 07, 2018 - Phoenix 114 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Apr 07, 2017 - Phoenix 120 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 03, 2017 - Phoenix 118 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Dec 17, 2016 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Phoenix 101
- Oct 28, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Phoenix 110
- Feb 08, 2016 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 31, 2015 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Phoenix 106
- Nov 08, 2015 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Phoenix 103