Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Phoenix 45-18; Oklahoma City 21-43

What to Know

This Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.27 points per matchup. They are getting right back to it as they host the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET May 2 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Phoenix should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Thunder will be looking to regain their footing.

It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 152-95 bruising that OKC suffered against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday. OKC was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 82-46. Shooting guard Charlie Brown had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just eight points.

Meanwhile, the Suns made easy work of the Utah Jazz this past Friday and carried off a 121-100 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Phoenix had established a 96-72 advantage. They relied on the efforts of shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 31 points, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 18 points.

Oklahoma City is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 22 of their 32 home games.

Oklahoma City took a serious blow against Phoenix in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 140-103. Maybe OKC will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 15-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.